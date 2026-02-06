Barron Trump's New Drinks Business Revealed as Teen Attempts to Launch New Company Despite Mom Melania's 'Overprotective' Behavior
Feb. 6 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Barron Trump is following in his controversial father's footsteps, as new documents have revealed the 19-year-old has incorporated a new drinks business, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to business registration documents filed in Delaware and Florida in January, Barron and four other individuals have been named as directors of a business called Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. The brand has already been described as a "Yerba mate beverage company" by one of the directors.
What Is Barron Trump's Business All About?
Yerba Mate is a caffeinated herbal tea, mainly popular in several South American countries, including Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina.
The company appeared to raise $1 million in capital through a private placement, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. However, while it has not been confirmed if the Barron named in the corporate filings is the same Barron who is President Trump's youngest son, the business is filed at an address close to the political family's Florida residence.
Two of the company directors also attended the same high school as Barron.
The Mind Behind His Father's Success?
Barron, who is currently studying at New York University, appears to be coming out of his shell, as details about the once mysterious teen have been revealed... some by his own mother, Melania.
Last month, the first lady made rare comments about her only son during an appearance on Fox News' The Five, and touched on the extent of the role Barron played in helping get his father elected to a second term in the White House.
"He was very involved in the campaign," she explained of Barron's role, which included him pushing his dad to make appearances on "bro" podcasts, including Joe Rogan's show.
She added: "He gave him all of the ideas, who he needs to talk to, all of these YouTubers and, you know, podcasts. So he was really a smart mind behind it!"
Melania Trump There For Barron 'Nonstop'
And while Barron is a sophomore at NYU and looking to start businesses, his overprotective mother still sees him as a child.
"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," Melania confessed during an exchange with host Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria. "He's an incredible young man; we are very proud of him. Second year in Stern School of Business, and he loves it."
She added: "And this time it's very different, because he's 19 years old and the first time he was 10 years old. He understands politics, he gives advice to his father, we talk about it, so, very different."
However, the 55-year-old's comments were met with pushback, especially from those who found it "odd" her adult son would need constant supervision.
Barron Trump's Fear Exposed
"Has there ever been a more infantilized family than the Trumps? Absolutely bizarre," one user raged, as another quipped, "Marine One level helicopter parenting..."
A person raged: "The last thing most 19-year-olds want is their mother tied to their hip."
However, Melania may have reason to worry, as during her new self-titled documentary, the former model revealed after the assassination attempt was made on her husband's life in July 2024, Barron became uneasy getting out of cars in public view.
"I respect that," she says in the film. "It's his decision."