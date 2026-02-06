Barron Trump's New Drinks Business Revealed as Teen Attempts to Launch New Company Despite Mom Melania's 'Overprotective' Behavior

Barron, who is currently studying at New York University, appears to be coming out of his shell, as details about the once mysterious teen have been revealed... some by his own mother, Melania.

Last month, the first lady made rare comments about her only son during an appearance on Fox News' The Five, and touched on the extent of the role Barron played in helping get his father elected to a second term in the White House.

"He was very involved in the campaign," she explained of Barron's role, which included him pushing his dad to make appearances on "bro" podcasts, including Joe Rogan's show.

She added: "He gave him all of the ideas, who he needs to talk to, all of these YouTubers and, you know, podcasts. So he was really a smart mind behind it!"