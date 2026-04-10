'Barron Trump Is No Exception': Prez’s Youngest Son, 20, Faces Calls to Be Drafted for War as Pentagon Announces Automatic Military Registration

While the last time a draft was in effect was February 1973, during the Vietnam War, plenty of vocal anti-Trump critics were quick to urge the 20-year-old to be drafted.

"Will Barron be granted an exemption (or develop bone spurs)?" one person quipped on X, referring to President Trump avoiding military service due to a bone spur diagnosis when he was 22 years old.

Another asked, "Are they going to draft President Trump's son, Barron Trump?" while one raged, " The GOP should send their children first and Barron."

"Trump faked his bone spurs so he could avoid the draft, yet now he expects others to be drafted. Baron better be the first name listed!" a user went off.

One noted: "Barron Trump is no exception!"