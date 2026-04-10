'Barron Trump Is No Exception': Prez’s Youngest Son, 20, Faces Calls to Be Drafted for War as Pentagon Announces Automatic Military Registration
April 10 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Barron Trump is now facing calls to be drafted into war, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Pentagon has announced an automatic military registration for young men as soon as they turn 18.
Starting on December 1, young, eligible men ages 18-26 will be registered for the military draft pool, a detail included in an annual defense policy bill Congress signed into law in 2025.
'GOP Should Send Barron!'
While the last time a draft was in effect was February 1973, during the Vietnam War, plenty of vocal anti-Trump critics were quick to urge the 20-year-old to be drafted.
"Will Barron be granted an exemption (or develop bone spurs)?" one person quipped on X, referring to President Trump avoiding military service due to a bone spur diagnosis when he was 22 years old.
Another asked, "Are they going to draft President Trump's son, Barron Trump?" while one raged, " The GOP should send their children first and Barron."
"Trump faked his bone spurs so he could avoid the draft, yet now he expects others to be drafted. Baron better be the first name listed!" a user went off.
One noted: "Barron Trump is no exception!"
Trump Drops Ball on 'President of Peace' Position
The mandatory registration will also apply to green-card holders, refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented young men.
Trump, who campaigned as the "President of Peace" before being reelected, has appeared to abandon that position, instead invading Venezuela, as well as attacking Iran, the latter of which has left several American soldiers dead.
"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice," the 79-year-old said in response to the loss of life. However, he quickly changed gears and coldly added, "Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is."
He said at the time: "Will do everything possible where that won't be the case."
At the moment, the president's youngest son is probably not too worried about possibly being called into action, especially since his mom, Melania, doesn't take her eyes off of him.
Melania Trump on Barron: 'He's An Incredible Young Man'
"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," the First Lady confessed during an interview on Fox Business. "He's an incredible young man; we are very proud of him. Second year in Stern School of Business, and he loves it."
She added: "And this time it's very different, because he's 19 years old and the first time he was 10 years old. He understands politics, he gives advice to his father, we talk about it, so, very different."
He may be an adult, but Melania is said to have been in charge of his recent birthday party invite list, and three of his four siblings were not included, according to a source.
"They're not close at all," the insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack of Don Jr., 48; Ivanka, 44; and Eric, 42. "This wasn't an oversight. They were left off the list."
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The source added: "Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron, not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children."
"Barron didn't grow up with them in the same way," the insider explained. "There isn't a real bond there." Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric are all the kids of Trump's first wife, Ivana, while his youngest sister Tiffany's mother is Marla Maples, his second wife.
Tiffany is believed to have been included on the guest list, as the 32-year-old and Barron are said to have the closest bond. They have even been photographed together several times in the past.