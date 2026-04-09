Barron Trump's $1Million Beverage Business Raises Eyebrows Ahead of Launch Date — As Family Side Hustles Face Fresh Scrutiny

According to business registration documents filed in Delaware and Florida earlier this year, Barron and four other individuals have been named as directors of the business. The brand has been described as a "Yerba mate beverage company" by one of the directors.

The name "SOLLOS" is said to have been influenced by Barron's Palm Beach, Florida upbringing alongside his mother, Melania, and his controversial father. However, the college student's new business is receiving backlash, mainly due to its ties to an already powerful family, led by President Trump at the top.

Norm Eisen, the co-founder and executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, raged that the Trump family's business matters "opens yet another potential avenue of seeking to influence the president through his family’s assorted business schemes."

Another user on X went off, "This is just another attempt to make money. Do all current governments act so blatantly?" while one added, "No surprise that Barron is taking some random role to help the family grift."

"Nepotism at its finest," a person quipped.