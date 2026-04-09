Barron Trump's $1Million Beverage Business Raises Eyebrows Ahead of Launch Date — As Family Side Hustles Face Fresh Scrutiny
April 9 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Just like his father, Barron Trump is interested in making money, and his latest venture is already ruffling feathers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report, the 20-year-old is listed as a director of Sollos Yerba Mate, a new beverage company backed by $1million in capital.
What Is Barron Trump's New Business?
According to business registration documents filed in Delaware and Florida earlier this year, Barron and four other individuals have been named as directors of the business. The brand has been described as a "Yerba mate beverage company" by one of the directors.
The name "SOLLOS" is said to have been influenced by Barron's Palm Beach, Florida upbringing alongside his mother, Melania, and his controversial father. However, the college student's new business is receiving backlash, mainly due to its ties to an already powerful family, led by President Trump at the top.
Norm Eisen, the co-founder and executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, raged that the Trump family's business matters "opens yet another potential avenue of seeking to influence the president through his family’s assorted business schemes."
Another user on X went off, "This is just another attempt to make money. Do all current governments act so blatantly?" while one added, "No surprise that Barron is taking some random role to help the family grift."
"Nepotism at its finest," a person quipped.
Barron Trump's Need to Be Successful
Yerba Mate, set to launch in May, is a caffeinated herbal tea, mainly popular in several South American countries, including Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina.
The company seemed to raise $1million in capital through a private placement, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. Two of the company directors also attended the same high school as Barron.
It should come as no surprise Barron is looking to become financially successful like his father and is said to want to make his mark.
"He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years," one source explained. "Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money."
"This is how to impress his family," the insider noted. "He wants to make his own mark."
Barron Trump Wants to Impress Mom and Dad
According to the source, Barron, who is studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business, has always had a knack for business: "Barron has inherited his father's interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur.
"He is smart, focused, and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age."
The insider claimed Barron also wants to make his parents proud of him, as they noted, "He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother.
"He is more gung-ho than most."
Regardless of his next move, Barron will be sure of one thing: his mother will always be watching out for him.
"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," the First Lady previously confessed during an interview with Fox Business.
She added at the time: "He's an incredible young man; we are very proud of him. Second year in Stern School of Business, and he loves it."