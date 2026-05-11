Madeleine McCann's Parents Believe Missing Girl May Still Be Alive — As Suspect Christian Brüeckner Could Face Murder Trial in UK

On May 2, the McCanns reaffirmed their commitment to solving the yearslong mystery of what happened to their little girl.

"The search goes on to find her, to achieve some justice, to make the world that bit safer," the McCanns said in a social media statement.

"We remain very grateful for all our support - from friends and family, people we know and those we don't - and from the police and authorities for their continued determination and effort. Thank you," the statement continued. "For Madeleine, who we love and miss every day, we will never give up. Kate, Gerry and family."

The next day, while attending the event, Sean and Amelie lit candles in honor of their sister.

The McCanns' eagerness for answers has not wavered. The prayer vigil comes one year after the family said they hadn't "given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and that we will be reunited with her."