Nancy Guthrie's Neighborhood Begs Public to Stop Leaving Flowers and Memorial Items at Missing Woman's Home — As Search Slows Down for Savannah's Mom

This comes after Radar reported that neighbors living near Nancy's home were left terrified that they could be next after her apparent kidnapping.

"Tucson is a very tight community and a very secure community, and this has rattled quite a few people, to be honest, because this type of crime and this type of notoriety that we are getting nationally is just not what we are used to here," Jim, a local resident, told Fox News.

"It's put a cloud on things, and we are sorry to see the national news we have gotten for such an unfortunate thing for Savannah and her family," he continued at the time. "Everybody is praying that everybody gets their act together and they find this guy and return Nancy safe and sound."