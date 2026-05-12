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Home > Investigations > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie's Neighborhood Begs Public to Stop Leaving Flowers and Memorial Items at Missing Woman's Home — As Search Slows Down for Savannah's Mom

Supporters left flowers and other items at Nancy Guthrie's home after her disappearance.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; News Nation

Supporters left flowers and other items at Nancy Guthrie's home after her disappearance.

May 12 2026, Updated 3:25 p.m. ET

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Nancy Guthrie's home has been flooded with yellow flowers, pictures and well-wishers visiting the Arizona property to show their support ever since the ailing 84-year-old went missing.

More than three months into the search, her neighborhood has officially been asked to stop leaving memorial items, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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No More Flowers

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Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood requested no more flowers be left at her home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood requested no more flowers be left at her home.

On Monday, May 11, the president of the Catalina Foothills association sent out a newsletter that said there had been concerns about behaviors that were "disrespectful to neighbors and the surrounding area."

Noting that the residents have already been left "on edge" from Nancy's disappearance and the ongoing investigation, Will Pew, urged for the visits and gifts to stop for the time being.

While Pew acknowledged that supporters leaving the items meant well, weather changes and animals who got to the gifts were causing maintenance and safety issues to locals.

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Source: radar
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'Respect Their Privacy'

Nancy Guthrie lived in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood since the 1970s.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie lived in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood since the 1970s.

"Nancy has been a resident of our neighborhood for over 50 years. Her children — like me, my children, and many of yours — attended our local public schools," the notice continued. "As with most of us who have lived here for decades, Nancy and her family are rooted in Tucson and the Catalina Foothills, and she and her children and grandchildren have many close friends who are all suffering while waiting for any news of her whereabouts."

"I urge you to keep Nancy and her family in your thoughts and to respect their privacy. Our homes may be relatively far apart, but we, as neighbors, are closer than ever," he concluded.

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Tucson Residents 'Rattled' by Nancy Guthrie's Case

Pima County Sheriff's Office has been investigating Nancy Guthrie's disappearance since February 1.
Source: News 10/YouTube

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has been investigating Nancy Guthrie's disappearance since February 1.

This comes after Radar reported that neighbors living near Nancy's home were left terrified that they could be next after her apparent kidnapping.

"Tucson is a very tight community and a very secure community, and this has rattled quite a few people, to be honest, because this type of crime and this type of notoriety that we are getting nationally is just not what we are used to here," Jim, a local resident, told Fox News.

"It's put a cloud on things, and we are sorry to see the national news we have gotten for such an unfortunate thing for Savannah and her family," he continued at the time. "Everybody is praying that everybody gets their act together and they find this guy and return Nancy safe and sound."

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The Guthries have been searching for Nancy for more than three months.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Guthries have been searching for Nancy for more than three months.

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Another local, Mary, said she used to feel "safe and secure," where she lived, but after Nancy's disappearance, that's "gone away."

"I am being more vigilant about my surroundings and locking my doors, and I truly empathize with her family," she shared. "I think it’s awful, I can’t imagine having to live through this and not knowing where my mother was, that is just unthinkable to me."

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When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

The man in the mask near Nancy's home has yet to be identified by police.
Source: MEGA

The man in the mask near Nancy's home has yet to be identified by police.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Later that night, she was dropped off at her own house shortly before 10 p.m.

She was reported missing the next day when she missed plans to watch a livestreamed church service with a friend.

Her phone, keys, wallet and her daily medications were all found inside of her house – as were droplets of blood on the porch and driveway.

While the FBI released creepy photos and video footage of a man in a ski mask on her front porch, the suspect has yet to be identified and Nancy remains missing.

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