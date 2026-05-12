'Dumacrats Love Sewage': Trump Sparks Outrage with Vulgar Meme of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi Bathing in Feces

Donald Trump hit back at Democrats blasting his restoration of the National Mall Reflecting Pool by unleashing a shocking AI image showing some of his biggest enemies splashing around in filthy sewage water, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The president, 79, showed a generated image of former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, along with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, neck deep in the murky sludge while declaring "Dumacrats love sewage" in a controversial Truth Social post on May 12.

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Democrat Leaders Seen Swimming in Sewage

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Trump mocked his political foes for failing to property clean up the Reflecting Pool.

The two former presidents appeared shirtless in the image, while Pelosi appeared to be wearing a swimsuit, with the straps visible. The meme seemed to be a response by Trump over how he's received widespread criticism for restoring the iconic 2,028-foot-long pool that sits at the base of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Trump claimed it only cost $1.8million for the overhaul, which took a matter of weeks, compared to the $34million and two years it took the Obama administration to do a similar cleanup starting in 2010. His team sealed up numerous leaks and controversially painted the interior "American flag blue" to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary.

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Trump Goes Off on Epic Rant About Reflecting Pool Renovation

Source: MEGA Improvements have been underway to overhaul the Reflecting Pool.

Trump went off on the New York Times when the paper claimed that his stated price for the cleanup was far too low, and that the Interior Department was going to foot a $13.1million bill to the contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coating. The president then unleashed on the "failing" outlet in a 400-word rant on Truth Social. He claimed the NYT was "now trying to justify Obama and Biden’s expensively botched attempt at fixing the long broken, unsightly, and unsanitary Reflecting Pool that NOW sits majestically between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial." Trump alleged the former leaders "squandered at least 55 Million Dollars haplessly trying, with no chance of success, to get the Reflecting Pool to work. Instead, they made it worse, keeping it closed for years, and ending up with a leaking, smelling, ode to both of their failed Administrations."

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Trump Claims He Tried to Solve 'an Embarrassment to Washington, D.C'

Source: MEGA Trump discussed the Reflecting Pool overhaul with reporters in April.

Calling the state of the pool under the Democrat administrations "an embarrassment to Washington, D.C., and to our Country, itself," Trump boasted that he was able to get the job done and at a "'tiny' fraction of the cost!" "It won't leak, it will shine, and be the pride of Washington D.C. for decades to come," he bragged. "I saved more than 390 Million Dollars, and 4 years of no 'mess,' and was, of course, given no credit by the biased New York Times." Trump added, "Also, I didn’t give out the contract, 'Interior' did, to a contractor I did not know, and have never used before," about where the added cost may have come from. The president earlier unveiled his new "Dumbacrats" insult during an Oval Office briefing, blasting Democrats as obstructionists who reflexively oppose every piece of legislation pushed by his administration.

'The Second Grader in Chief Has Nothing Better to Do'

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Source: MEGA The president was called out for being juvenile in his sewage meme taunt.