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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Don Trump Jr.'s Old Post About Iran Resurfaces After He Declared Americans Were 'Lucky' To Have Prez Keep Them Out of a War — 'This Aged Like Milk'

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Source: @DonaldJTrumpJr/X; mega

Donald Trump Jr.'s past words have come back to bite him.

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May 12 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. is feeling the wrath of social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as a 2024 post about entering a war with Iran has come back to bite him.

In April 2024, the eldest Trump son boasted that his father, then the Republican presidential nominee, would keep the United States from duking it out in yet another war.

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Donald Trump Jr.'s Old Iran Post Remembered

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Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: @DonaldJTrumpJr/X

A 2024 post of Donald Trump Jr. boasting about no war in Iran has resurfaced.

"Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran?" Don Jr. wrote on X at the time. "Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve."

However, the post resurfaced on Monday, May 11, this time with a brutal community note: "Trump got us into a war with Iran," and included a link to the "Timeline of the 2026 Iran war," which kicked off after Trump ordered Iran to be attacked on February 28.

Critics were quick to respond, as one person joked, "This aged well," and another added, "I can't believe this (post) is still up."

A third user quipped, "Aged like milk."

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The 'Pro-Peace' President Goes Back on His Word

President Trump has been called out by several notable figures following his attack on Iran, after previously claiming he was "pro-peace."

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who had the controversial politician on as a guest on his show during his 2024 campaign, exclaimed at the time. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"

He added at the time, "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

"It just doesn't make any sense to me," the former Fear Factor host added, "unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like, particularly Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."

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Photo of Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. declared Americans were 'lucky' to have his father as president.

Former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene also piled on, reminding her X users that the president has seemingly ignored his promises of "no more foreign wars" and affordability.

"The younger generations, millennials and Gen Z, want life affordability, good jobs, and an America-focused government, not one that engages in more foreign wars," Greene wrote.

Even Tucker Carlson, who recently apologized for pushing others to vote for the 79-year-old, showed his distaste for the Iran war, comments that left the president seething.

"Tucker is a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!" the president raged on April 17.

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Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Sleepover' Wrath

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Earlier this year, Trump ordered an attack on Iran.

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However, the backlash against his father has not deterred Don Jr. from gushing on X over his dad, as he previously noted how happy he was to have a "sleepover" at the White House.

"Sleepover at dad's house," Don Jr. wrote alongside a video showing him stepping off a plane, greeting his dad, and then walking across the White House lawn together.

He added, "It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor."

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Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

The president's eldest child was called out after having a 'sleepover' at the White House.

Critics were quick to point out that the White House is not a private family residence and belongs to the American people.

"That's our house. Your dad is temporarily residing there," one person raged, as another asked, "Why does the American taxpayer pay for this?"

A user said, "It's not your Dad's house. We the people voted for him to occupy the house that we pay for..."

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