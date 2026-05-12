Don Trump Jr.'s Old Post About Iran Resurfaces After He Declared Americans Were 'Lucky' To Have Prez Keep Them Out of a War — 'This Aged Like Milk'

President Trump has been called out by several notable figures following his attack on Iran, after previously claiming he was "pro-peace."

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who had the controversial politician on as a guest on his show during his 2024 campaign, exclaimed at the time. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"

He added at the time, "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

"It just doesn't make any sense to me," the former Fear Factor host added, "unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like, particularly Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."