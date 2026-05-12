'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Finalizes Divorce From Husband Simon Borchert After Raking in Over $1Million on OnlyFans — 'It Feels Incredibly Liberating'

She filed for divorce just two days before joining the X-rated platform, which resulted in her raking in over $1million in her debut week.

On her divorce from husband of four years Simon Borchert being finalized, Elizabeth said: "Today isn’t about the end of a marriage. There are moments in life when you realize that letting go can be exhilarating, that closing one chapter creates space for an entirely new one, and stepping into that feels incredibly liberating."

"I’m embracing what comes next with a full heart and a renewed sense of purpose. I've never felt more inspired, more creative or more connected to who I truly am."