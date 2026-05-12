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Home > Celebrity > American Pie

'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Finalizes Divorce From Husband Simon Borchert After Raking in Over $1Million on OnlyFans — 'It Feels Incredibly Liberating'

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

'America Pie' star Shannon Elizabeth has finalized divorce from her second husband.

May 12 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

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American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth has finalized her divorce after her lucrative move into OnlyFans.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 52, ended her second marriage quietly last year, but has only now made it official.

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'I’m Embracing What Comes Next'

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picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The actress is excited about the future after ending her second marriage.

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She filed for divorce just two days before joining the X-rated platform, which resulted in her raking in over $1million in her debut week.

On her divorce from husband of four years Simon Borchert being finalized, Elizabeth said: "Today isn’t about the end of a marriage. There are moments in life when you realize that letting go can be exhilarating, that closing one chapter creates space for an entirely new one, and stepping into that feels incredibly liberating."

"I’m embracing what comes next with a full heart and a renewed sense of purpose. I've never felt more inspired, more creative or more connected to who I truly am."

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Eying Hollywood Comeback

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Ellizabeth says she in talks about film projects as well as focusing on her OnlyFans.

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The South Africa-based actress, who played raunchy exchange student Nadia in the American Pie franchise, continued: "I’m excited to be stepping back into development and conversations around new projects in Hollywood while also continuing to use my OnlyFans page as a space where I can genuinely connect with fans in a more personal and authentic way."

"Between entertainment, digital content and the work of the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation — which will always be closest to my heart — I honestly feel more energized about the future than ever before," she continued. "Sometimes, the hardest transitions lead you exactly where you were meant to go."

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Turning to OnlyFans After Painful Split

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth says her first husband gave her the idea of making money on OnlyFans.

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Explaining why the divorce took so long to come through, she told Page Six: "The actual filing just happened because we had to come to a settlement first, and I think it works a bit different here. If we didn’t come to a settlement first, it could be tied up in court for 10 years. But now that we came to a settlement first … it should be quick at this point."

Elizabeth also admitted she did not start thinking about joining OnlyFans until her first husband-turned-manager, Joe Reitman, made the suggestion in November 2025 — as he was helping her heal from the painful breakup.

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picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The star intends to use her cash to buy a new property in South Africa.

"From September to the end of March, at least, it was really, really, really difficult. It was very emotional, and it was just figuring out how to restart everything and kind of just starting from scratch, to be honest. So it was, 'Well, now what?'"

But "moving to (her) next chapter" so quickly after formally ending her relationship with Borchert made her feel as though a "weight" had been "lifted."

Elizabeth revealed she would be putting some of her newfound riches toward housing.

"I haven’t figured out where I'm going to live and if I’m going to buy, if I’m going to rent, what can I do?" she shared. "I know I’m going to stay out in South Africa because there’s a lot of work to do still with the charity and all. And I love it here! I have such a great friend group here."

"So, my first thing is figuring out where I’m going to stay and get my own place again," she added. "Everything's been in storage since, like, September, so I need all my stuff out of storage."

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