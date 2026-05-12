High School Counselor, 39, Accused of 'Having Sexual Relationship With Student on Campus' After Investigators 'Quickly Developed Evidence Confirming' Twisted Claims

A now-former high school counselor has been accused of having a sexual relationship with one student in particular, RadarOnline.com can report. Amber Elizabeth Walker of Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with "being intimate with a minor on campus."

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Evidence Came Quick

Source: Asheboro High School / Facebook The 39-year-old was a counselor and basketball coach.

Walker was a faculty member at nearby Asheboro High School. The 39-year-old also coached the girls' basketball team, but it was her activity with a male student that landed her in trouble. She was arrested on Friday, May 8, after a tip alleged she had s-- with the student while on campus. According to her arrest warrant, investigators "quickly developed evidence confirming the allegation." It was unclear how old the student was, or what grade he was in, but he was under 18.

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School District Responds

Source: Asheboro High School / Facebook Walker allegedly had a sexual relationship with the student while on campus.

Asheboro City Schools said in a statement that Walker was no longer employed by the district, effective May 8. "Asheboro City Schools is aware that a former employee of the district has been taken into custody in connection with alleged inappropriate activity," the statement read. "This matter is currently being handled through the criminal justice system. Due to state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to provide further details at this time." School officials continued: "The district remains committed to the safety and well-being of students and staff and will continue to cooperate with appropriate authorities as necessary. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. Asheboro City Schools maintains high standards for professional conduct and inappropriate actions are strictly prohibited."

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From Guidance to Grooming

Source: North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook Jessica Finley confessed to grooming a 14-year-old student.

The arrest comes less than a month after another high school counselor at a different North Carolina school was sentenced to up to 40 years behind bars for having s-- with an underage girl – at times in her school office. Jessica Finley, who was also the volleyball coach at McDowell High School, promised to leave her husband and kids for the minor, who was just 14 when Finley allegedly started "grooming" her. Authorities said the case began in February 2024 after the parents of the teen student discovered text messages between their daughter and Finley and reported them to school officials. The 31-year-old pleaded guilty on April 16 to six counts of statutory s-- offense with a child, eight counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of s-- act with a student and offenses involving a child under the age of 15.

'Predator' and 'Monster'

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Source: google maps Her sexual encounters happened inside her school office.