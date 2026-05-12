EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Giant Dig at Hollywood Revealed — How Sexpot's Latest Shocking 'Euphoria' Scene Was Massive Attack on Movie Industry Lefties
May 12 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney appears to have taken a giant swipe at Hollywood critics in a bizarre new Euphoria sequence which was designed to mock the liberal entertainment industry figures who have turned against her over recent political controversy and a divisive American Eagle campaign.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 28, stars in a surreal homage to the 1958 cult sci-fi film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman in the latest episode of Euphoria, in which her character Cassie transforms into a towering blonde giantess who rampages through Hollywood.
The elaborate fantasy sequence sees Cassie rip apart a leopard-print catsuit before stomping through the city as helicopters circle overhead and terrified civilians flee through the streets.
In one scene, she presses her chest against the windows of a skyscraper, smashing the glass as crowds scream below.
Sydney Sweeney Accused Of Sending Message To Hollywood Critics
A source close to the production claimed the sequence carried a deeper meaning tied to Sweeney's increasingly strained relationship with parts of Hollywood following backlash over her perceived conservative leanings and a controversial campaign with American Eagle.
The insider said, "Sydney absolutely understood and encouraged the symbolism here. The giant blonde bombshell crushing Hollywood was meant as a provocation. She feels like left-leaning people in the industry have frozen her out because she doesn't fit their politics or behave the way they expect young actresses to behave."
"A lot of people in Hollywood still haven't forgiven her for the American Eagle uproar or for rumors about her Republican background," the source added. "This was her way of saying she can still dominate the industry whether they like it or not."
Sydney Sweeney Has Become 'Politically Radioactive'
Sweeney faced intense scrutiny last year after appearing in an American Eagle denim campaign, which critics on social media branded overly sexualized and politically tone-deaf.
Supporters defended the campaign as harmless fashion marketing, while critics argued it leaned into outdated fantasies about femininity and nationalism.
The actress also found herself dragged into a political debate after online users resurfaced photographs from a family party appearing to show her relatives wearing pro-Republican clothing and accessories.
Sweeney never publicly endorsed any political movement herself, but speculation about her views spread rapidly online and triggered fierce arguments across social media.
According to another industry source, the new Euphoria scene was viewed internally as a deliberate attempt to reclaim control of the narrative surrounding the actress.
The insider said, "Sydney knows exactly how Hollywood talks about her behind closed doors. There's this feeling among some executives and creatives that she's become politically radioactive. Playing a literal giant woman terrorizing Hollywood was not subtle."
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'Euphoria' OnlyFans Plotline Draws Criticism
The new series of Euphoria also shows Cassie launching an OnlyFans account.
Several scenes depict her producing explicit fetish-themed content to earn money, including roleplay scenarios that drew criticism from adult content creators after the episode aired.
Adult performer Sydney Leathers criticized the portrayal and hit out: "There's so much they have her doing that is not even allowed on OnlyFans, and that alone is infuriating: the age-play stuff where she's dressed as a baby in a diaper, for example."
Leathers added: "Credit card processors have very strict rules that you have to abide by, and the rules are getting stricter all the time."
The episode arrives as Australian actress Margot Robbie is reportedly in talks to star in a remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman alongside director Tim Burton.