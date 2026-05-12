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Home > News > Kai Trump

Donald Trump Jr Snubbed by Daughter Kai as She Raves About 'Supportive' Mom Vanessa Before Teen Starts 'Scary New Chapter'

Photo of Kai Trump, Don Jr, Vanessa
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube, MEGA

Kai Trump omitted dad Don Jr. from her final days of high school vlog while mom Vanessa featured prominently.

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May 12 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump gave fans an emotional front-row seat to her final days as a high school senior in her latest vlog, gushing over mom Vanessa Trump’s constant love and support while noticeably leaving dad Donald Trump Jr. completely out of the picture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old credited her mother with pushing her to be her best throughout her school years, while giving Vanessa the first look at how she rocked her graduation cap and gown. However, daddy Don didn't so much as rack up a mention.

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Kai Trump's Final Week of High School Vlog Prominently Features Mom Vanessa

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump bought cut roses to make a floral arrangement for her beloved mom Vanessa.

After giving a long, tearful introduction to the May 9 YouTube post about how much she was going to miss The Benjamin School and the tight circle of friends she had built, Donald Trump's eldest grandchild picked up three bouquets of roses for her mom on the Monday of her final week of classes.

Kai showed off the bouquets once she got back to their Jupiter, Florida, mansion, which Vanessa had already decorated with gold mylar balloons reading "Happy Graduation" in advance of her daughter's big day.

"So, I literally just got home from school. I thought of my mom," she told viewers while holding up store-bought bunches of red and white roses.

"I bought my mom flowers because no one deserves them more than my mom. I'm graduating, yes, this week or my last day of high school is this week, but couldn't do without my mom," Kai raved.

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Kai Trump Gushes that Mom Vanessa Pushed Her to 'Be Better'

Photo of roses
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump showed off the arrangement of roses she made to surprise her mom.

Kai continued, "I got these all for my mom because without her, I mean, yeah, I probably graduated high school, but like without her support and everything that and pushing me to be better and get good grades, it wouldn't be possible."

She added, "So, love you, mom. Got you some flowers."

Kai proceeded to cut the stems and craft a bouquet which she left on the kitchen island top as a surprise, noting about her arrangement, "Love you, Mom. Hope you like them."

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Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump gave the first look at her graduation cap and gown to her mom, Vanessa.

Vanessa made her first appearance in Kai's video, taking her daughter and her pals to Walmart to buy floaties for their ceremonial paddle across the school's lake to signify their last day as students. But it was getting to see her daughter in her graduation cap and gown for the very first time that moved the mother of five emotionally.

Kai took the precious items out of their packaging and put them on, breezing into the backyard where her mom was reading next to the pool.

"Mom, look," she proclaimed, as Vanessa took off her glasses and gushed, "Oh my god. No way. Oh my Kai!" as her daughter teared up over the sweet reaction.

Kai mentioned later in the vlog that her mom sentimentally "wanted to drop me off on the last day" of school, but the independent teen told her "no."

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Donald Trump Jr.'s Bizarre Prom Advice for Daughter Kai

Photo of Kai Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump listened patiently as dad Don Jr. told her to do the opposite of whatever she thinks he did adtprom.

Kai has lived primarily with her mom ever since her parents' divorce in 2018, during which Vanessa and the kids moved from New York to Florida.

Don Jr. later headed south to the Sunshine State in 2021 when he and then-fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle purchased a mansion not far from his ex-wife and kids.

The president's son did make an appearance in Kai's senior prom video in April, where Vanessa helped press their daughter's dress and was near tears seeing her in the red gown.

Don Jr. gave his eldest daughter the advice, "The only rule for prom is whatever you think I would have done at prom, don't do that. And if you follow those rules, everyone will be okay. Like whatever I would do, just don't."

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