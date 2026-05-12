Donald Trump Jr Snubbed by Daughter Kai as She Raves About 'Supportive' Mom Vanessa Before Teen Starts 'Scary New Chapter'

After giving a long, tearful introduction to the May 9 YouTube post about how much she was going to miss The Benjamin School and the tight circle of friends she had built, Donald Trump's eldest grandchild picked up three bouquets of roses for her mom on the Monday of her final week of classes.

Kai showed off the bouquets once she got back to their Jupiter, Florida, mansion, which Vanessa had already decorated with gold mylar balloons reading "Happy Graduation" in advance of her daughter's big day.

"So, I literally just got home from school. I thought of my mom," she told viewers while holding up store-bought bunches of red and white roses.

"I bought my mom flowers because no one deserves them more than my mom. I'm graduating, yes, this week or my last day of high school is this week, but couldn't do without my mom," Kai raved.