Kai Trump's Emotional Breakdown: Prez's Teen Granddaughter Sobs Over Scary New 'Chapter' as Final Week of High School Approaches — 'This Is Really Sad'
May 11 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Kai Trump was overcome with emotion as the final week of high school drew near, breaking down in tears over the thought of being “split up” from her tight-knit group of friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump attended The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida, and shared a vlog about her final five days as a high school senior, but not before having a major crying jag over all she'd be leaving behind as she moves on to the "next chapter" in her life.
'I Normally Don't Cry'
"Well, this is not the normal way I start my vlogs, but this is the Sunday before my last week of high school," Kai opened her YouTube video posted on Saturday, May 9, while sitting in bed wearing glasses and makeup-free with her best friend next to her.
As her voice started to crack with emotion, she tearfully continued, "I normally don't cry. Like, I'm not a very emotional person, but it's very sad because these are the people I've been with since eighth grade and since I moved to Florida," while a slow-motion clip showing Kai with her four closest pals at an outdoor mall appeared on screen.
The teen grew up in New York until she was 13, then moved to Florida with her mom, Vanessa, after her divorce from Kai's dad, .
'We're All Splitting Up Now, and It's Really Sad'
Kai wept that some of her pals are going to different colleges, although she and two others will remain together at the University of Miami this fall.
"But we're all splitting up now, and it's really sad," she added, then became unable to talk, pausing, asking her friend to take over since she was so overcome with her feelings.
"This is literally our last week of high school ever," Kai shared once she pulled it together.
"Well, this is very sad, guys, because I don't know. I've had a great time in high school. I've met a great group of people, great classes, and school, and everything like that."
"It's on to the next chapter. And it's scary, but it's exciting, but it's sad. It's like all the emotions in one," Kai explained.
Kai Trump's Mixed Feelings About High School Coming to an End
Kai revealed how her friends had a very early morning ahead as they were getting up to watch "our senior sunrise. Our last Monday of high school," she said, adding it still didn't "feel real at all."
The soon-to-be grad said that she felt like "I'm going back into like ninth grade, like freshman year. I want to start over," reflecting on how much she enjoyed being a high schooler."
"But this is really sad. And happy, but sad as well," Kai added before taking fans through her final five days at school.
Kai Trump's Final Days as a High Schooler
Kai showed herself and her student body putting together a "senior prank day" by covering the school with silly string, paper rolls, and Solo cups.
She also tried on her graduation cap and gown for the first time and showed it off to proud mom Vanessa, who became emotional at the sight.
Kai and her pals crafted white T-shirts with their future alma mater's insignias on them, along with the mascots on the uniforms' short tan skirts.
The final moment of graduation week ended with the student body plunging into the campus lake on floaties and swimming across, which Kai called "really gross" because of the water quality.