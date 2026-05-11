Kai Trump's Emotional Breakdown: Prez's Teen Granddaughter Sobs Over Scary New 'Chapter' as Final Week of High School Approaches — 'This Is Really Sad'

Kai wept that some of her pals are going to different colleges, although she and two others will remain together at the University of Miami this fall.

"But we're all splitting up now, and it's really sad," she added, then became unable to talk, pausing, asking her friend to take over since she was so overcome with her feelings.

"This is literally our last week of high school ever," Kai shared once she pulled it together.

"Well, this is very sad, guys, because I don't know. I've had a great time in high school. I've met a great group of people, great classes, and school, and everything like that."

"It's on to the next chapter. And it's scary, but it's exciting, but it's sad. It's like all the emotions in one," Kai explained.