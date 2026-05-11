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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Mocked After Claiming 'TDS' Is 'Actually a Disease' in 'Embarrassing' Moment — 'What an Ignorant Narcissist'

Donald Trump was slammed for a controversial remark about 'TDS.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed for a controversial remark about 'TDS.'

May 11 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump was dubbed an "ignorant narcissist" by critics after suggesting that "TDS" was a real disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During an event supporting maternal healthcare, the POTUS, 79, ranted against Democrats who allegedly criticize him because they're suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

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'They Can't Even See Straight'

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Trump claimed Democrats with TDS 'can't even see straight.'
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Democrats with TDS 'can't even see straight.'

"Many states are investing in improving maternal health care. Every Democrat in Congress voted against this historic funding," he claimed. "Well, they suffer from Trump derangement, to be honest."

"They don’t even know what they’re looking at. They can’t even see straight," he ranted. "But I have a new way out. I’m going to propose something the opposite of what I want, and we will have massive amounts of legislation."

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'It Is Actually a Disease'

Trump suggested he would start calling for the 'opposite' of what he wanted so Democrats would agree.
Source: MEGA

Trump suggested he would start calling for the 'opposite' of what he wanted so Democrats would agree.

While Trump did not specify the exact bills he was speaking about at the time, Democrats have voted no on Republican healthcare bills in the past citing worries they would cut funding for Medicaid and other programs that may help reduce the costs, as well as making cuts to medical research funds.

"No, just all I have to do is say we will not build the wall and they’ll be mad at us," the politician continued. "That’s not what I’m going to do. I’m going the opposite. That whatever is bad, I’m going to… Go for it, and they’ll approve what’s good, finally."

He added, "They’ve got serious Trump derangement syndrome, which actually is a disease. I’m hearing it is actually a disease."

TDS is a negative term inspired by the phrase "Bush Derangement Syndrome," and often refers to those who intensely dislike and strongly rebuke Trump and MAGA values.

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Trump Slammed for 'TDS' Remark

One Trump critic called his TDS remark 'so embarrassing.'
Source: MEGA

One Trump critic called his TDS remark 'so embarrassing.'

Trump was swiftly slammed by critics as his odd remark circulated on social media.

One X user said, "He is so embarrassing!" and another person added, "Does anyone else miss when the country was run by adults?"

A third critic joked, "Trump doesn't make me laugh that often but 'I'm hearing it's actually a disease' is funny as hell because he says it so nonchalantly in pure Trump style."

Others referenced the ongoing rumors that the president may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive concern.

One person wrote, "Yes, 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' is why they keep giving you those cognitive exams," as a second critic chimed in, "Trump thinks 'derangement' means people noticing he's deranged."

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'Father of Fertility'

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Trump also spoke out on the legality of IVF at the event.
Source: MEGA

Trump also spoke out on the legality of IVF at the event.

That same day at the maternal healthcare event, Trump also referred to himself as the "father of fertility."

Back in 2024, it was determined by the Alabama courts that frozen embryos were "unborn children." Alabama's Supreme Court then questioned the legality of in vitro fertilization, also known as IVF.

Recalling a conversation with Rep. Katie Britt, Trump remembered that she told him, "‘Sir, we have to do something.'"

"And I’m a quick study," he said, per the Washington Examiner. "So I learned everything there is to learn in about three to four minutes, and I became the father of fertility."

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