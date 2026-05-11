Trump Mocked After Claiming 'TDS' Is 'Actually a Disease' in 'Embarrassing' Moment — 'What an Ignorant Narcissist'

While Trump did not specify the exact bills he was speaking about at the time, Democrats have voted no on Republican healthcare bills in the past citing worries they would cut funding for Medicaid and other programs that may help reduce the costs, as well as making cuts to medical research funds.

"No, just all I have to do is say we will not build the wall and they’ll be mad at us," the politician continued. "That’s not what I’m going to do. I’m going the opposite. That whatever is bad, I’m going to… Go for it, and they’ll approve what’s good, finally."

He added, "They’ve got serious Trump derangement syndrome, which actually is a disease. I’m hearing it is actually a disease."

TDS is a negative term inspired by the phrase "Bush Derangement Syndrome," and often refers to those who intensely dislike and strongly rebuke Trump and MAGA values.