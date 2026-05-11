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Home > Celebrity > Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Mercilessly Mocked Over Having Dinner at Epstein's House — After Comedian Claimed She Ran Into Prince Andrew During Get Together With Pedo

Photo of Chelsea Handler, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The dinner took place in 2010 and featured other notable names.

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May 11 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

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Chelsea Handler's dinner with Jeffrey Epstein has been pushed into the spotlight once again, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after fellow comic Shane Gillis mentioned it during the Roast of Kevin Hart Netflix special.

At one point during the comedy event, the Tires star decided to bring up dinner, which also featured several other notable names.

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Photo of Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Shane Gillis reminded the comedy crowd about Handler's dinner with Epstein.

"Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that’s a good or bad thing," Gillis told the crowd during the roast. "Speaking of dead kids, she's a big fan of abortions. Chelsea's been scraped more times than the grill at Benihana.

Gillis continued, "Speaking of tossing tiny shrimp into a child's mouth, Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house in 2010. Look it up, there are articles," he claimed the get together wasn't a "big party," since there were only "like seven people there."

Others at the dinner, according to Gillis, included "Prince Andrew and Woody Allen."

Handler appeared to laugh off the quip, as she also seemed to call out to Epstein when she found herself behind the podium.

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Chelsea Handler Talks Dinner With Epstein

Mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Handler once mentioned the 2010 dinner, and shared details about the get-together.

"Welcome to tonight’s episode of To Catch a Predator," the 51-year-old joked. "This is a real who’s who of statutory rapists."

She later added, "We’re all just lucky none of you could afford an island."

The former Chelsea Lately has not discussed having dinner with the pedo in 2010, telling Rob Lowe on his podcast, Literally!, just how "weird" the entire get-together was.

"I did go to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s house," Handler said in the 2021 episode, two years after the sex offender would be found dead behind bars. "I didn't know who Jeffrey Epstein was. It was like twenty – I don’t know what year it was, but it was a long time ago."

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Prince Andrew Was Also Dining With Epstein

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Handler claimed to have run into then-Prince Andrew at the dinner.

Handler recalled, "I went with Katie Couric. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were there. Charlie Rose was there." The comedian also claimed she ran into then-Prince Andrew, who has since been stripped of his royal titles due to his connection to Epstein.

"When we got there, I was like, 'What is this gathering?'" Handler said. "Oh yeah, Prince Andrew was there with – no, with no one. He was there with Jeffrey Epstein."

Handler said, "Yeah, we had dinner, and it was so awkward and so weird. I was like what are we doing here?" According to Handler, the dinner was the only encounter with Epstein she ever had.

"I've never been on the private island, and I've never been on his plane," Handler said in the podcast interview. "I've met him one time, and that was the time."

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Photo of Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

'Prince Andrew was there... He was there with Jeffrey Epstein,' Handler previously noted.

Andrew's royal reputation has been destroyed over his connection to Epstein. He was also kicked out of Royal Lodge by his brother, King Charles.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre had also accused Andrew of sexually abusing her on three occasions when she was 17 years old. Giuffre had claimed her alleged first encounter with Andrew took place at Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell's London home.

While he denied the allegations, Andrew, facing a civil lawsuit in New York, opted to settle out of court in early 2022, reportedly paying Giuffre $16million.

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