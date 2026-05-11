Chelsea Handler Mercilessly Mocked Over Having Dinner at Epstein's House — After Comedian Claimed She Ran Into Prince Andrew During Get Together With Pedo

At one point during the comedy event , the Tires star decided to bring up dinner, which also featured several other notable names.

Chelsea Handler 's dinner with Jeffrey Epstein has been pushed into the spotlight once again, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after fellow comic Shane Gillis mentioned it during the Roast of Kevin Hart Netflix special.

"Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that’s a good or bad thing," Gillis told the crowd during the roast. "Speaking of dead kids, she's a big fan of abortions. Chelsea's been scraped more times than the grill at Benihana.

Gillis continued, "Speaking of tossing tiny shrimp into a child's mouth, Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house in 2010. Look it up, there are articles," he claimed the get together wasn't a "big party," since there were only "like seven people there."

Others at the dinner, according to Gillis, included "Prince Andrew and Woody Allen."

Handler appeared to laugh off the quip, as she also seemed to call out to Epstein when she found herself behind the podium.