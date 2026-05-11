Child Sex Offender Ian Watkins' Alleged Killer Seen 'Smirking' in Chilling Bodycam Footage After Fatal Jail Cell Attack

Rico Gedel allegedly killed Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins in his cell because he did not want to be moved to a different wing.

A prison inmate accused of brutally killing a former rock star and convicted pedophile was described as looking "smug" with a big "smirk" on his face just moments after reportedly committing the crime, RadarOnline.com can report.

Watkins, a convicted pedophile, was stabbed in the neck in his cell last October.

The 25-year-old was reportedly "unhappy" about having to move prison wings the day before the fatal attack, and had threatened to "do something to get moved to segregation."

His accused killer, Gedel, laughed as he entered a courtroom to face trial. When asked where the weapon was, he gleefully responded, "I used my hands."

Watkins was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex crimes when he was reportedly "ambushed" and had his throat slashed last October in a vicious assault that authorities described as "shocking, even by prison standards."

Prison officer Adam Laycock said in a statement that when he responded to a call for help, he "noticed Gedel was looking somewhat smug, and seemed to have a smirk on his face."

Laycock said Gedel "had mentioned a number of times that if he was moved, he would do something."

"Often this is the kind of threat prisoners make and often they do nothing to carry it out," he said. "I knew Gedel would rather go to segregation than be moved to somewhere he didn't want to be."

Another officer also testified Gedel seemed "proud of what had happened" and said he "felt like a celebrity."