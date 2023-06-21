Disgraced Ex-CNN Producer John Griffin Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison for Child Sex Crimes
Disgraced former CNN producer John Griffin was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for child sex crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Griffin was sentenced on Tuesday in Vermont just months after the fired producer pleaded guilty to coercing a 9-year-old girl into sexual activity.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Griffin worked as a producer for Chris Cuomo and was canned from CNN in December 2021 when he was arrested for his then-suspected child sex crimes.
According to the 46-year-old’s indictment, Griffin “utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts” to “persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive.”
Griffin engaged in unlawful sexual activity with at least one victim in June 2020.
“In June 2020, Griffin advised a mother of 9 and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was ‘trained properly,’” the convicted child sex offender’s indictment read.
“Griffin later transferred over $3,000 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan Airport,” the document continued. “The mother and child flew to Boston in July of 2020, where Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and drove them to his Ludlow house.”
“At the house, the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.”
Griffin was fired from CNN the same day he was arrested. The network released a statement at the time announcing the launch of an investigation into the sex crime allegations.
“We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously,” the statement read. “We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”
Griffin’s young victim reportedly appeared for the former CNN producer’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday alongside her grandmother via video conference.
“I’ll never trust anyone again,” the young girl, who was identified only as Jane Doe due to her age, said during the hearing. “You make me sad and angry.”