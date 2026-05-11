Trump Slammed Over 'Bizarre' Baby Vaccine Comments After Claiming Infants Get 'a Big Glass of Stuff Pumped' Into Their Tiny Bodies

The bizarre remarks quickly triggered a wave of online mockery, with doctors and social media users accusing Trump of spreading vaccine misinformation.

Donald Trump 's latest vaccine comments left critics stunned after the president described babies receiving immunizations as getting a "big glass of stuff pumped" into their tiny bodies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics accused the president of spreading vaccine misinformation during his latest television interview.

During an appearance on Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump was asked about the possibility of creating a future "vaccine safety committee" before launching into a lengthy answer about childhood immunizations.

"I believe in vaccines, but I don't believe that you have to have a mandate for all of them," Trump said before praising the polio vaccine.

But the president soon shifted gears, falsely claiming children are now receiving "88 vaccines" before offering a bizarre description of how shots are administered to infants.

"I look at these beautiful little babies and they get a vat, like a big glass of stuff pumped into their bodies," Trump said.