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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Slammed Over 'Bizarre' Baby Vaccine Comments After Claiming Infants Get 'a Big Glass of Stuff Pumped' Into Their Tiny Bodies

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Source: mega

Donald Trump sparked backlash after describing childhood vaccines as 'a vat' being pumped into babies' bodies.

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May 11 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's latest vaccine comments left critics stunned after the president described babies receiving immunizations as getting a "big glass of stuff pumped" into their tiny bodies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bizarre remarks quickly triggered a wave of online mockery, with doctors and social media users accusing Trump of spreading vaccine misinformation.

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Trump's Vaccine Comments Spark Outrage

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image of Critics accused the president of spreading vaccine misinformation during his latest television interview.
Source: mega

Critics accused the president of spreading vaccine misinformation during his latest television interview.

During an appearance on Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump was asked about the possibility of creating a future "vaccine safety committee" before launching into a lengthy answer about childhood immunizations.

"I believe in vaccines, but I don't believe that you have to have a mandate for all of them," Trump said before praising the polio vaccine.

But the president soon shifted gears, falsely claiming children are now receiving "88 vaccines" before offering a bizarre description of how shots are administered to infants.

"I look at these beautiful little babies and they get a vat, like a big glass of stuff pumped into their bodies," Trump said.

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Source: @HQNewsNow/X

Trump falsely claimed children now receive '88 vaccines' while discussing immunization schedules.

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Trump Echoes RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Concerns

image of Medical experts quickly challenged the president's comments about childhood vaccines online.
Source: mega

Medical experts quickly challenged the president's comments about childhood vaccines online.

The president also appeared to embrace talking points long pushed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly faced criticism for promoting controversial vaccine theories.

"I think it's a very negative thing to do," Trump said while discussing childhood vaccine schedules.

Trump then suggested children should receive vaccines across "four visits to the doctor" in "smaller shots" instead of during standard pediatric appointments.

"And I think you would have a much better result with the autism," he suggested.

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Doctors and Critics Torch President Online

image of Trump's remarks echoed controversial talking points long promoted by RFK Jr.
Source: mega

Trump's remarks echoed controversial talking points long promoted by RFK Jr.

Trump's comments quickly exploded across social media, where medical professionals and critics openly mocked the president’s understanding of childhood vaccinations.

"Ngl I'm surprised it took this long for Diphtheria Don to spill his giant glass of childhood vaccines all over Sharyl Attkisson's anti-vax podcast," University of Saskatchewan virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen wrote on X.

Radiologist Pradheep Shanker, MD, added: "I'll bet you a million dollars that Trump doesn't have a clue how many vaccines the average baby gets."

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Fact-Checkers Push Back on Trump Claims

image of CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale blasted Trump's vaccine claims as inaccurate and misleading.
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CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale blasted Trump's vaccine claims as inaccurate and misleading.

Medical experts were also quick to challenge Trump's remarks, particularly his repeated suggestion that babies receive massive quantities of vaccines at once.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale wrote: "Again, so much vaccine misinformation from the president. Kids don't get anywhere close to '88' or '82' vaccines."

"They aren't given 'a vat' or 'big glass of water'; vaccine doses are a tiny fraction of a teaspoon," Dale continued. "And they already do receive their shots over multiple doctor visits, not a single visit as Trump repeatedly said or suggested."

Experts also noted Trump's proposal for "smaller quantities" of vaccines made little medical sense because vaccine doses are already extremely small.

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