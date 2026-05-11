Betty Broderick Was Repeatedly Denied Parole in Chilling 1989 Murder Case of Ex-Husband and His New Wife Before Her Death Behind Bars at 78

On Friday, May 8, Broderick passed away at 78 at an outside medical center near the California Institution for Women while still serving out her life sentence.

Betty Broderick shot both her ex-husband and his new wife in their bedroom in 1989.

The chilling case made headlines in 1989 after she was arrested for shooting her ex-husband, Dan Broderick, and his new wife.

Betty and Dan tied the knot in 1969 and welcomed four children together. However, more than a decade into their marriage, Dan, who was a medical malpractice attorney, had an affair with his assistant, Linda Kolkena.

The pair eventually divorced, and shortly after, Dan and Linda said "I do." But just over six months after their wedding, Betty received written notice that her ex-husband had worries about her having custody of their kids.

"I completely fell apart. I didn't know what to do. I didn't want to go back to court, and back to jail, and I didn't want my boys on a trial basis," Betty wrote in her book, Telling on Myself. "I knew exactly what that meant: Dan would be my judge and jury, and I knew how that would go — an endless Salem witch trial."

"I had to make it stop. I could not live one more day like this, waiting for his next ‘Gotcha!'" she continued. "I just couldn't stand it. I felt like I had failed my kids and I had nothing left to live for."