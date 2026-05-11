Hayden Panettiere Reveals Traumatic Moment She 'Was Told to Perform Sexual Acts' With 'Very Famous' Undressed Man at 18 on a Boat — 'I Realized I Was In Danger'

Hayden Panettiere has opened up for the first time about a terrifying ordeal from her teen years, recalling how she was left stranded at sea before being ushered to a bed where a "famous" naked man was allegedly waiting to have sex with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The former Nashville star, 36, writes about the chilling encounter in her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, and broke down speaking about the experience on life coach Jay Shetty's podcast on May 11.

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Hayden Panettiere Didn't Realize She Was 'In Danger' Until She Was Out at Sea

Source: MEGA Panettiere found massive fame at the age of 16 with her breakout role on 'Heroes.'

"You write about a moment in your career where a friend of yours takes you onto a boat. You're led to a room which has an older man in it and then basically told to perform sexual acts," Shetty recounted to the actress. Panettiere, who had been acting since she was a child, admitted she thought she knew it all at 18, as her fame launched into the stratosphere after playing Claire Bennet in Heroes, starring in 2006 at the age of 16. "Even though I'd lived such a huge life, I thought I was oh so mature at 18. Scientifically, you know our frontal lobes don't develop until we're what, 25, 26, so even though I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions, I wasn't capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me," she explained. "And it wasn't until I found myself in predicaments that I realized my perspective had completely shifted, and I realized that I was in danger," she continued. "But by the time I'd realized I was in danger, I was quite literally out to sea."

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Hayden Panettiere Was 'Physically Put Into Bed' With an 'Undressed, Famous' Man

Source: Jay Shetty Podcast/YouTube Panettiere shows how the man was sitting while naked in bed waiting for her.

Pantettiere said she had been "having a great time" aboard the boat, and that there were "no hints of anything like that happening," until she was "quite literally walked down" to a predator by a woman she deeply trusted. "I was shocked. It took me by surprise," the Amanda Knox star said about how quickly things turned. "I was led by somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector and somebody who had my back, and to be walked down the stairs, and it was presented as though it was a surprise," Panettiere described. "It was this very small room, and she physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man, who was very famous, and had his hands like this," she recalled, putting her hands behind her head to mimic his position. "Like this was just you know an average day for him, and this is something that happens all the time," she said about the creep before waiting for her "protector" to leave.

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Hayden Panettiere's Escape From the Older Predator

Source: MEGA The actress hid on the boat after escaping the man's bedroom.

Panettiere recalled how, once she was alone with the man, a "fire" awoke inside her, her hair "stood on end," and "I became ferocious," determined not to become a victim. "I was like, 'This is not happening.' But I had nowhere to hide. And I bolted, and I hid wherever I could think of to hide on a boat," she continued, adding that there was "no jumping off and swimming away."

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Hayden Panettiere Calls Boat Incident Such a 'Horrifying Event to Go Through'

Source: Jay Shetty Podcast/YouTube Panettiere described the 'awful feeling' of being betrayed by someone she trusted so much.