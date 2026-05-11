EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Branded 'Totally Out of Step' Over 'Patronizing Business Offer' to the Public

The program, formally titled The King's Foundation and Cartier Decorative Métiers d'Art in Watchmaking, will offer successful applicants five months of technical training followed by two months of project work.

Students will live at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland – the King's foundation headquarters – before completing additional work at Cartier's Maison des Métiers d'Art in Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.

Applications opened on April 27 through The King's Foundation website.

The announcement has now prompted criticism from royal watchers and anti-monarchy campaigners, who argued the scheme risked appearing disconnected from the financial pressures facing many households across Britain.