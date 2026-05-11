Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spark Fresh Royal Fury With 'Outrageous' Demands Ahead of UK Return

"Harry is coming in with all these demands on behalf of Meghan, and it’s rubbing a lot of people up the wrong way," a source claimed about the pompous prince.

"Harry says he has no choice, based on how badly things have gone in the past," the insider added.

The only two times Markle returned to England since 2020 were a brief appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, and the monarch's funeral in September of that year.

Harry and Markle were infamously booed by the crowd outside the cathedral when departing, after being seated far away from the senior working royals inside the service.

At the queen's funeral, many in the family avoided Markle after her continued venom about how they allegedly made her life a living hell.