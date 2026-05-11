Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spark Fresh Royal Fury With 'Outrageous' Demands Ahead of UK Return
May 11 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has sparked fresh royal drama by reportedly issuing a list of demands over how his wife, Meghan Markle, must be treated if she agrees to return to the U.K. for the one-year countdown celebration for the Invictus Games, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the former TV actress, 44, spent the six years since Megxit publicly blasting the royal family, Harry, 41, reportedly does not want Markle painted as "the bad guy" and is said to be pushing for her to be given a "fair chance" by his relatives if she joins him for the countdown events.
Prince Harry's Demands About Meghan Markle Are 'Rubbing People the Wrong Way'
"Harry is coming in with all these demands on behalf of Meghan, and it’s rubbing a lot of people up the wrong way," a source claimed about the pompous prince.
"Harry says he has no choice, based on how badly things have gone in the past," the insider added.
The only two times Markle returned to England since 2020 were a brief appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, and the monarch's funeral in September of that year.
Harry and Markle were infamously booed by the crowd outside the cathedral when departing, after being seated far away from the senior working royals inside the service.
At the queen's funeral, many in the family avoided Markle after her continued venom about how they allegedly made her life a living hell.
Meghan Markle Doesn't Want to Feel 'Judged'
"The last thing he wants is Meghan walking into a situation where she feels judged, and he says all he’s asking is that she’s treated with basic respect and not cast as the bad guy before anything’s even happened," the source said of Harry's demands.
The duke is insisting he get "reassurance" from his family that "everyone will keep things polite and give her a fair chance."
Harry's ultimatum has left his family members livid, the source claimed.
"A large number of senior royals are outraged that Harry’s had the audacity to make all these demands ahead of his trip," the source said.
"The fact that, once again, it all centers around Meghan – and presumably ensuring she's treated with kid gloves."
Harry's demands have reportedly "angered" his estranged brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, while the monarch is trying to play the middle ground with his wayward second son.
"King Charles is clearly desperate for peace and to keep all sides happy, but he needs to be careful," the insider claimed. "If it starts looking like he’s treating Harry like a prodigal son, it will cause a lot of resentment."
Meghan Markle's Over-the-Top VIP Demands for Attending 2027 UK Invictus Games
The duke is due to attend the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, and it's not just his family who is upset by Markle's entitled demands.
If she attends the 2027 summer games, the Los Angeles native reportedly wants four floors of the Birmingham Hyatt Hotel shut down just for her, as well as "extra security outside" while the "staff aren’t allowed to look at her," royal insider Rob Shuter reported in January.
Other VIP demands included a private chef, a hair-and-makeup squad, 24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort from the airport to the hotel, in addition to bulletproof glass surrounding her at events, according to Shuter's source, although it remains unclear who is supposed to pick up the tab for Markle's head of state treatment.