Elon Musk Posts and Deletes Bizarre Tweet About 'B---hes' and 'No Taxes' — As Critics Accuse Billionaire of Being on 'Ketamine'

In the early hours of Sunday, May 10, the controversial billionaire took to his platform, X, to post a random assortment of words with no connection.

"B---hes. Money. No Taxes. Party," Musk tweeted before deleting the post and offering up no explanation. However, critics were quick to screengrab the post, as they shared thoughts on what exactly could have gone wrong.

"When drunk people talk nonsense and then regret it when they sober up, isn't that how everyone is?" one person quipped, as another suggested, "He probably did a lot of ketamine when he posted it."

A third user asked, "Was he under the influence when he posted it?" and a fourth claimed, "He was doped up and realized the next morning."

"The post-sober clarity must've hit like a freight train," a commentator joked.