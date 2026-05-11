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Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Posts and Deletes Bizarre Tweet About 'B---hes' and 'No Taxes' — As Critics Accuse Billionaire of Being on 'Ketamine'

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's deleted tweet left his critics baffled.

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May 11 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk has left social media baffled after posting and then quickly deleting a bizarre tweet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the early hours of Sunday, May 10, the controversial billionaire took to his platform, X, to post a random assortment of words with no connection.

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Elon Musk's Head-Scratching Tweet Deleted

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk posted and then deleted a strange tweet discussing 'no taxes.'

"B---hes. Money. No Taxes. Party," Musk tweeted before deleting the post and offering up no explanation. However, critics were quick to screengrab the post, as they shared thoughts on what exactly could have gone wrong.

"When drunk people talk nonsense and then regret it when they sober up, isn't that how everyone is?" one person quipped, as another suggested, "He probably did a lot of ketamine when he posted it."

A third user asked, "Was he under the influence when he posted it?" and a fourth claimed, "He was doped up and realized the next morning."

"The post-sober clarity must've hit like a freight train," a commentator joked.

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Elon Musk Talks Ketamine Usage

Critics suggested Musk was under the influence when he tweeted this.
Source: @elonmusk/X

Critics suggested Musk was under the influence when he tweeted this.

Back in 2004, Musk had revealed he was prescribed ketamine by a doctor to fight depression. At the time, he claimed he only had a "small amount" of the drug every two weeks.

"If you use too much ketamine, you can't really get work done," he explained during an interview with Don Lemon. "I can’t really get wasted when I can’t get my work done.”

However, previous sources claimed Musk's usage was so severe that it began impacting his bladder function, a sign of chronic use of the drug. The Tesla CEO is said to have been on the use while working alongside President Trump.

Musk, according to a previous NY Times article, traveled with "a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it."

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Elon Musk's OpenAI Trial

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Source: MEGA

The billionaire previous discussed his ketamine usage.

Meanwhile, the OpenAI trial has continued, after Musk, who co-founded the startup, sued his co-founders, CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, accusing them of profiting off what was said to be a charitable company.

On May 6, Shivon Zilis testified and revealed that after she decided to have kids as a single mother, Musk "offered to make a donation" as a sperm donor.

"I still really wanted to be a mom, and Elon made the offer around that time, and I accepted," Zilis, who worked at the artificial intelligence company in 2016 and also served on its board of directors, recalled. "He was encouraging everyone around him at that time to have kids, and he'd noticed I did not. He offered to make a donation."

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

'If you use too much ketamine, you can't really get work done,' he once said.

The world's richest man is believed to have fathered at least 14 known children with four different women, and a previous bombshell report claimed he's aiming to father at least 5,000 of them.

"Musk is convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth' with more human beings of high intelligence," a source previously said.

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