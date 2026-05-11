'Disgusting' Pete Davidson Sparks Outrage After Sick Joke About Slain Charlie Kirk During Kevin Hart Netflix Roast
May 11 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson has sparked outrage after making a graphic joke about slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during The Roast of Kevin Hart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian's shocking comments during the Netflix special quickly lit up social media, with critics accusing Davidson of making light of political violence just months after the right-wing activist's death.
Pete Davidson's Explicit Roast Stuns Audience
During the roast on May 10 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Davidson targeted fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe with a string of vulgar insults.
"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Davidson said.
He later added: "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he's definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."
Davidson then escalated the moment even further by saying, "Kill Tony, please. Someone f---ing kill Tony."
He also told Hinchcliffe, "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye (West), so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis."
Online Critics Call Joke 'Disgusting'
Backlash erupted online shortly after clips from the roast circulated across social media.
One X user wrote: "Pete Davidson just showed what kind of person he is. Pathetic, sick, no decency. He has a right to say it, and I have a right to criticize him and never listen to him ever again."
Another commenter added: "That comment, disgusting comment disguised as a joke, shows his lack of character."
Another user noted: "Anything goes in comedy, but this ain't it. Charlie was murdered just 8 months ago, and we wonder why people have become so desensitized to political violence."
Some social media users pointed to Davidson's personal tragedy while condemning the joke.
The comedian lost his firefighter father during the September 11 attacks, with one user writing: "What makes this even worse is that he lost his father on 9/11. He understands the pain of growing up without a dad, but he's joking about a man whose children will now grow up without theirs."
Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Charlie Kirk Show Producer Goes Off
Blake Neff, producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, also weighed in on Davidson's remarks on X.
"I didn't like it, and I'm glad the audience wasn't into it, but there are other 'jokes' we've seen that are clearly a lot more hateful in intent than Pete's, and a few bad-taste jokes about Charlie are the price we have to pay for how iconic he has become in American culture," Neff wrote.