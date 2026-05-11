Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Pete Davidson

'Disgusting' Pete Davidson Sparks Outrage After Sick Joke About Slain Charlie Kirk During Kevin Hart Netflix Roast

split image of Charlie Kirk and Pete Davidson
Source: mega

Pete Davidson sparked backlash after making explicit jokes about Charlie Kirk during Netflix's 'The Roast of Kevin Hart.'

Profile Image

May 11 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Davidson has sparked outrage after making a graphic joke about slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during The Roast of Kevin Hart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian's shocking comments during the Netflix special quickly lit up social media, with critics accusing Davidson of making light of political violence just months after the right-wing activist's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson's Explicit Roast Stuns Audience

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Social media users accused Davidson of crossing the line with his comments about the slain conservative commentator.
Source: mega

Social media users accused Davidson of crossing the line with his comments about the slain conservative commentator.

During the roast on May 10 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Davidson targeted fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe with a string of vulgar insults.

"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Davidson said.

He later added: "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he's definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."

Davidson then escalated the moment even further by saying, "Kill Tony, please. Someone f---ing kill Tony."

He also told Hinchcliffe, "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye (West), so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FearedBuck/X

Davidson targeted comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during the controversial roast segment.

Article continues below advertisement

Online Critics Call Joke 'Disgusting'

image of Critics described the comedian's remarks as insensitive and inappropriate following Kirk's death.
Source: mega

Critics described the comedian's remarks as insensitive and inappropriate following Kirk's death.

Backlash erupted online shortly after clips from the roast circulated across social media.

One X user wrote: "Pete Davidson just showed what kind of person he is. Pathetic, sick, no decency. He has a right to say it, and I have a right to criticize him and never listen to him ever again."

Another commenter added: "That comment, disgusting comment disguised as a joke, shows his lack of character."

Another user noted: "Anything goes in comedy, but this ain't it. Charlie was murdered just 8 months ago, and we wonder why people have become so desensitized to political violence."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Some online users referenced Davidson's own family tragedy while condemning the joke.
Source: mega

Some online users referenced Davidson's own family tragedy while condemning the joke.

Some social media users pointed to Davidson's personal tragedy while condemning the joke.

The comedian lost his firefighter father during the September 11 attacks, with one user writing: "What makes this even worse is that he lost his father on 9/11. He understands the pain of growing up without a dad, but he's joking about a man whose children will now grow up without theirs."

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of sydney sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's 'Euphoria' Sex Worker Storyline Sparks Backlash from OnlyFans' Creators — As Actress Shocks Fans with Most Explicit Scenes Yet

Photo of Martin Short

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short's Greatest Career Regret Revealed as Grieving Comic Bares Heart About Losing Daughter to Suicide

Charlie Kirk Show Producer Goes Off

image of Blake Neff weighed in on the controversy surrounding Davidson's remarks about Kirk.
Source: mega

Blake Neff weighed in on the controversy surrounding Davidson's remarks about Kirk.

Blake Neff, producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, also weighed in on Davidson's remarks on X.

"I didn't like it, and I'm glad the audience wasn't into it, but there are other 'jokes' we've seen that are clearly a lot more hateful in intent than Pete's, and a few bad-taste jokes about Charlie are the price we have to pay for how iconic he has become in American culture," Neff wrote.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.