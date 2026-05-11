'Disgusting' Pete Davidson Sparks Outrage After Sick Joke About Slain Charlie Kirk During Kevin Hart Netflix Roast

During the roast on May 10 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Davidson targeted fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe with a string of vulgar insults.

"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Davidson said.

He later added: "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he's definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."

Davidson then escalated the moment even further by saying, "Kill Tony, please. Someone f---ing kill Tony."

He also told Hinchcliffe, "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye (West), so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis."