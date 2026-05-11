'He Was a Monster': Michael Jackson's Alleged 'Secret Family' Makes Disturbing Child Abuse Claims in Explosive TV Interview
May 11 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
The Cascio siblings, who Michael Jackson allegedly dubbed his "second family," accused the late pop star of committing horrific acts of manipulation and sexual abuse throughout their childhoods, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, May 10, during a somber sit-down interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Eddie, Dominic, Aldo and Marie-Nicole Cascio elaborated on their bombshell allegations more than two months after filing a lawsuit against Jackson's estate.
In Their Own Words...
According to the four siblings, Jackson became friendly with their family in the '80s, but what began as both the kids and their parents being "starstruck" over the "Billie Jean" singer's attention, turned into pure "evil."
"When you have the biggest superstar in the world in the '80s that wants to be your friend, you're vulnerable and easily manipulated," Dominic claimed, "My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them… they definitely felt special, and so did we. He made us feel like we were his family, his kids, his everything."
Jackson quickly got close with the Cascio family, allegedly showering them with gifts and taking them on lavish trips around the world.
Eddie Speaks Out on Alleged Abuse
But Eddie claimed that things took a turn when Jackson allegedly began inappropriately touching him in the early '90s, when he was only 11 years old.
"That's when my world started to change," he claimed. "We were on (the Dangerous) tour, and that's when Michael started to get closer and started rubbing me on my legs. I was sitting on his lap, and that's when the first kiss happened, where he kissed me on the lips."
Once he started, Edward alleged he was molested "almost every night."
"I would have to perform oral s-- on him. And vice versa," he continued his accusations. "It's pretty tough because my manhood was taken away as well as my childhood."
"At the end of the day, he was the monster, not us," he said.
The Other Siblings' Allegations Explained
Dominic also claimed to be a victim of sexual assault. He said that sometimes, Jackson would "lay" on top of his body and move suggestively.
He also alleged the controversial pop artist has a concerning way of proving his "love" to him.
"He would drink my urine and tell me, 'This is how much I love you,'" Dominic alleged. "I'm maybe 12 years old at the time. Like, I'm a child who's seeing this man do this. And I said, "Oh, I guess he really does love me. I mean, I would never want to drink someone's urine, so he must really love me."'
Marie-Nicole claimed that Jackson would coerce her into getting undressed and then sexually touch himself while looking at her as he allegedly assured her that this was "normal."
She also claimed that he gave her "Xanax and Vicodin at 11 years old" and told her she'd be "floating" when she took it.
Aldo, who was the youngest sibling in the Cascio family, alleged that the singer would molest him while they were in bed together playing video games.
"I had no idea what sex was. I had no idea that this was inappropriate. He raped me and masked it into love," Aldo said.
Jackson's Estate Denies Allegations
The siblings further claimed that Jackson warned them not to tell anyone about what happened to them when they were alone.
Dominic alleged, "He would instill a fear into you about, 'I'm going to go to jail, your family's life is going to be ruined.'"
Aldo said that his mother once asked him if Michael was "doing anything" to him, but he claimed he told her what Jackson had "trained" him to say.
However, Marty Singer, the attorney representing Jackson's estate, denied the allegations and insisted they were nothing more than a "desperate money grab."
"These shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Jackson's death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation," Singer added. "Sadly, in death just as in life, Jackson's talents and success continue to make him a target."