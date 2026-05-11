'He Was a Monster': Michael Jackson's Alleged 'Secret Family' Makes Disturbing Child Abuse Claims in Explosive TV Interview

Dominic also claimed to be a victim of sexual assault. He said that sometimes, Jackson would "lay" on top of his body and move suggestively.

He also alleged the controversial pop artist has a concerning way of proving his "love" to him.

"He would drink my urine and tell me, 'This is how much I love you,'" Dominic alleged. "I'm maybe 12 years old at the time. Like, I'm a child who's seeing this man do this. And I said, "Oh, I guess he really does love me. I mean, I would never want to drink someone's urine, so he must really love me."'

Marie-Nicole claimed that Jackson would coerce her into getting undressed and then sexually touch himself while looking at her as he allegedly assured her that this was "normal."

She also claimed that he gave her "Xanax and Vicodin at 11 years old" and told her she'd be "floating" when she took it.

Aldo, who was the youngest sibling in the Cascio family, alleged that the singer would molest him while they were in bed together playing video games.

"I had no idea what sex was. I had no idea that this was inappropriate. He raped me and masked it into love," Aldo said.