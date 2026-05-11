Royal Family Rift Deepens: Pregnant Princess Eugenie 'Shut Out' Disgraced Dad Andrew Windsor From Baby News Amid Epstein Fallout
May 11 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
The rift between disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his daughter, Princess Eugenie, has become so deep that he learned about her third pregnancy through a second-hand source, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, delivered the news via a phone call that he was going to become a grandpa for the fifth time, just ahead of Buckingham Palace making the formal announcement about Eugenie's pregnancy on May 4.
Princess Eugenie Did Not Directly Tell Her Dad About Her Third Pregnancy
"Andrew found out that he was to be a grandpa again via Sarah," a source told the Daily Mail, adding that Eugenie has not been in touch with her dad since he was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 amid ongoing evidence of his deep involvement with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The former Duke of York was subsequently kicked out of his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, and is currently living in exile at Wood Farm on the grounds of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.
Ferguson was also stripped of her Duchess of York title and has been in hiding ever since.
However, the mother and daughter remain in touch, with the children's book author being one of the first people Eugenie contacted about her third pregnancy with husband Jack Brooksbank.
Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson 'Spoke at Length' About Her Latest Pregnancy
"Sarah is in hiding, so it wouldn’t have been appropriate for her to talk about the expected baby publicly," a close pal of Ferguson noted about how she has not been heard from in months.
It's a far cry from when the author appeared on a magazine cover in February 2021 to celebrate the birth of Eugenie's first child, son August, which the hustling ex-Duchess also used as a chance to plug her then-upcoming debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass.
"But of course, she was one of the first to hear the news, directly from Eugenie. They spoke at length. This is what mothers and daughters do," the insider spilled about how the lines of communication are still open between Ferguson and her youngest child.
Andrew Windsor 'Took Little Interest' In Daughters Eugenie and Beatrice
As for Andrew's reaction to the baby news, a royal insider shared, "It’s difficult to know how he will be feeling about it."
The source claimed the former royal had almost no interest in his daughters' lives, both as children and adults.
"He was never a hands-on father, was away a lot and took little interest in their private lives," the spy dished about Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice.
The only exception came when Eugenie was given a lavish wedding in October 2018 at Windsor's St. George's Chapel, with the entire royal family and a whopping 850 guests in attendance, 250 more than the number who were present when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in the same location in May of that year.
"He only took a real interest in Eugenie’s wedding when he wanted to take center stage, demanding it be as grand as Harry and Meghan’s six months earlier. He harangued broadcasters until one of them agreed to televise it," the insider revealed.
Princess Eugenie's Palace Pregnancy Announcement Omitted Her Disgraced Parents
The palace's announcement that Eugenie is expecting broke with royal tradition in making no mention of the families involved, seeming to signify how Andrew and Ferguson are now persona non grata with the royal family.
It simply read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer. August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family," the statement said while including the names of the couple's two sons.
It added, "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."
When the princess' first pregnancy was announced in 2020, it included the line, "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."