Royal Family Rift Deepens: Pregnant Princess Eugenie 'Shut Out' Disgraced Dad Andrew Windsor From Baby News Amid Epstein Fallout

"Andrew found out that he was to be a grandpa again via Sarah," a source told the Daily Mail, adding that Eugenie has not been in touch with her dad since he was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 amid ongoing evidence of his deep involvement with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York was subsequently kicked out of his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, and is currently living in exile at Wood Farm on the grounds of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Ferguson was also stripped of her Duchess of York title and has been in hiding ever since.

However, the mother and daughter remain in touch, with the children's book author being one of the first people Eugenie contacted about her third pregnancy with husband Jack Brooksbank.