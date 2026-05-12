'Deplorable' Home Horror: Monster Mom, 27, Charged With Child Abuse After Allegedly 'Giving Her Toddler a Tattoo'

According to court documents, Adair County police officers were called out to a child abuse complaint at a residence in Monticello, located near the Tennessee state line. There, they found 27-year-old Brook McDaniel and her child.

A Kentucky mother is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly gave her 22-month-old child a tattoo , RadarOnline.com can report.

McDaniel told the troopers that she "[had] been tattooing her leg, and the child walked up to her and stuck his arm in the way of her tattoo gun," according to the arrest citation.

Authorities noted her son had a "black dot tattoo" on his right forearm with "redness around the area." The boys mom tried to defend the tiny tatt, telling troopers "he wanted it" and referred to it as a "party dot."

Witnesses later confirmed the child requested it.

McDaniel was arrested, taken to jail and charged with one count of 4th degree assault-child abuse. Officials with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) also responded after cops noted the "deplorable" conditions in her home.