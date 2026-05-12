'Deplorable' Home Horror: Monster Mom, 27, Charged With Child Abuse After Allegedly 'Giving Her Toddler a Tattoo'
May 12 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
A Kentucky mother is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly gave her 22-month-old child a tattoo, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to court documents, Adair County police officers were called out to a child abuse complaint at a residence in Monticello, located near the Tennessee state line. There, they found 27-year-old Brook McDaniel and her child.
The Toddler Wanted a 'Party Dot'
McDaniel told the troopers that she "[had] been tattooing her leg, and the child walked up to her and stuck his arm in the way of her tattoo gun," according to the arrest citation.
Authorities noted her son had a "black dot tattoo" on his right forearm with "redness around the area." The boys mom tried to defend the tiny tatt, telling troopers "he wanted it" and referred to it as a "party dot."
Witnesses later confirmed the child requested it.
McDaniel was arrested, taken to jail and charged with one count of 4th degree assault-child abuse. Officials with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) also responded after cops noted the "deplorable" conditions in her home.
Mom Accused of Giving Child Whisky as 'Medicine'
The tattooed toddler comes after another monster mom reportedly gave her infant daughter some Fireball whiskey to help her "pass out" so she could go off to work. The next morning, they found the child dead.
The woman's 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, who was often left to take care of her younger sister alone, told police her mother called the alcohol "medicine."
Police were called to the Milwaukee home of Christina Davis, 23, and Kevin McCall, 20, on Feb. 22. When they arrived, the couple was already standing on the front porch with the 1-year-old child. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Whisky Mom Wanted to Go Out
Cops said the baby was "covered in urine and feces" when she arrived at the hospital, and other authorities described the couple's home as having a "strong odor" and being "unkempt."
The older daughter told detectives that the day before the baby died, she saw her mother make a bottle for the baby that included "medicine" that would make the baby "pass out."
That medicine, the little girl claimed, was a 50 mL bottle of Fireball whiskey, which she pointed out to the investigators. The girl reportedly told one detective, "I don't think it is medicine."
The Mom Denies the Charges
Davis denied she ever gave the baby alcohol, and told investigators the 6-year-old was "lying," while insisting she only ever gave the toddler "cold and flu medication."
The medical examiner stated that they did not find any signs of "trauma, illness, or infection" that pointed to a clear cause of death.
Davis also allegedly claimed that she depended on her 6-year-old to help around the house while she was away because McCall "does not provide any assistance."
Both have now been charged with two counts of chronic neglect of a child. They are being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on $10,000 bond.