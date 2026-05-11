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Home > True Crime > crime

Monster Mom, 23, Accused of Giving Infant Daughter Fireball Whiskey to 'Make Her Pass Out' Before She Was Discovered Dead in Crib

Kevin McCall and Christina Davis
Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, fireballwhiskey.com

A mother is accused of feeding her infant daughter alcohol before the child died.

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May 11 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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A Wisconsin mother whose 1-year-old daughter was found dead in her crib allegedly gave the infant some Fireball whiskey to help her "pass out" the previous night so she could go off to work, RadarOnline.com can report.

The woman's 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, who was often left to take care of her younger sister alone, told police her mother called the alcohol "medicine."

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Accusations of Neglect and Abuse

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Christina Davis
Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Christina Davis allegedly gave the toddler Fireball whiskey in its bottle.

Police were called to the Milwaukee home of Kevin McCall, 20, and Christina Davis, 23, on Feb. 22. When they arrived, the couple was already standing on the front porch with the 1-year-old child. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis told police that she and McCall woke up around 9:30 a.m., checked on the sleeping children, and then left to get Popeyes. After the couple returned with the food, Davis went to work while McCall allegedly stayed home with the kids.

When she came home later that afternoon, Davis said she found the 6-year-old "punished" in the corner for stealing the remote. McCall confessed that he "whooped" the girl for her actions.

The mom then moved on to check on her younger child, only to find the 1-year-old "stiff" with her eyes rolling backward.

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'I Don't Think It Is Medicine'

Kevin McCall
Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Kevin McCall admitted to not checking on the child while Davis was at work.

Police said the baby was "covered in urine and feces" when she arrived at the hospital, and other authorities described the couple's home as having a "strong odor" and being "unkempt."

McCall admitted he was home that day, but never went to feed or change the baby's diaper while Davis was at work, and had no idea the infant was in danger.

However, the older daughter shared a different story, telling detectives that the day before the baby died, she saw her mother make a bottle for the baby that included "medicine" that would make the baby "pass out."

That medicine, the little girl claimed, was a 50 mL bottle of Fireball whiskey, which she pointed out to the investigators. The girl reportedly told one detective, "I don't think it is medicine."

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Mom Denies Giving Daughter Alcohol

fireball whiskey
Source: mega

The infant's older sister said Davis called the alcohol 'medicine.'

Davis denied she ever gave the baby alcohol, and told investigators the 6-year-old was "lying," while insisting she only ever gave the toddler "cold and flu medication."

The medical examiner stated that they did not find any signs of "trauma, illness, or infection" that pointed to a clear cause of death.

Davis also allegedly claimed that she depended on her 6-year-old to help around the house while she was away because McCall "does not provide any assistance."

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Both Left the Children Home Alone

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Source: unsplash

The 1-year-old was found dead in her crib.

Letting their little ones fend for themselves was apparently common for Davis and McCall, who often tasked the 6-year-old with babysitting while they went out. After being read her rights, Davis revealed that she and McCall left their children alone in the apartment "at least once or twice a week."

She said she knew it was "wrong," but insisted it happened "no more than 20 times" and typically lasted about an hour and a half each time.

McCall later upped that number, saying it had happened "at least 25 times in the past six to seven months."

Both have now been charged with two counts of chronic neglect of a child. They are being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on $10,000 bond.

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