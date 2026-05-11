Pete Hegseth's Fresh Feud Explodes — Defense Secretary Accuses 'Babbling' Mark Kelly of Violating His Oath and Sharing Classified Information During TV Appearance

On Sunday, May 10, Kelly appeared on Face the Nation and discussed his concerns about America's weapons stockpile during the war in Iran, after host Margaret Brennan asked the politician how depleted U.S. munitions currently are.

"Yes, Margaret, we have, we've been tracking it a number of times. We've been briefed by the Pentagon on specific munitions," Kelly said during his interview. "Actually, it's been pretty detailed on Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, Patriot rounds, so those interceptor rounds to defend ourselves."

He continued, "And the numbers are, I think it's fair to say it's shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines, because this president got our country into this without a strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline, and because of that, we've expended a lot of munitions, and that means the American people are less safe, whether it's a conflict in the western Pacific with China or somewhere else in the world, the munitions are depleted.

"You may have seen me ask the Secretary of Defense this question about how long it's going to take to replenish. We're talking about years," he added.