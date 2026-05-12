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EXCLUSIVE: Trump's UFO File Dump Is 'Desperate Distraction' From Surging Gas Prices and Sinking Approval Ratings, Political Strategist Claims

The Trump administration released a number of UFO-related files to the public in May.
Source: MEGA; DOW

The Trump administration released a number of UFO-related files to the public in May.

May 12 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

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Many MAGA supporters cheered that Donald Trump was keeping his promises of transparency when his administration released a plethora of declassified UFO files last week, but some changed their tune when they realized it was unlikely they would actually get any convincing proof or denial of extraterrestrial life in the roughly 160 pages of photos, videos and testimonies.

Several formerly outspoken Trump fans have since dubbed the move a "distraction" from ongoing criticism – an opinion that a top political strategist firmly agrees with, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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'One of the Oldest Plays in Politics'

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The UFO files included roughly 160 pages of information.
Source: MEGA

The UFO files included roughly 160 pages of information.

Christopher Lee, a political strategist for Foresight Strategic Advisors with decades of experience, exclusively told Radar that dropping the UFO files was simply said: "One of the oldest plays in politics."

"When you're bleeding in the news cycle, throw something shiny overboard and hope the sharks chase it instead," Lee explained. "The problem is every grift has a shelf life."

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A political strategist suggested the average person is more concerned about 'proof that gas prices' dropped than UFOs.
Source: DOW

A political strategist suggested the average person is more concerned about 'proof that gas prices' dropped than UFOs.

While it might be tempting for politicians to dress up mundane – or even genuinely intriguing – information as a major bombshell, the alleged diversion may only work so long.

"You have to prove the magic tonic actually works. In this case, give actual proof that gas prices have dropped, that the chaos stopped & that someone's actually in charge for once," he added.

If that doesn't happen, supporters can "turn on you" quickly, according to Lee.

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'The Trump Administration Is Getting Desperate'

Former Trump supporters have called out the UFO files release.
Source: MEGA

Former Trump supporters have called out the UFO files release.

Comparing the UFO files dump to a "bad series reboot," he said things like this are aimed at a "small slice of the public" versus the majority who are focused daily on "gas prices, grocery prices, housing costs" and dangers of war.

Seemingly proving this point, ex-MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene, 51, claimed she didn't care about the files, calling it "propaganda" as the government continued to "wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free and ruin the value of our dollar."

Joe Rogan, 58, who endorsed Trump, 79, in the 2024 presidential election, also suggested it was an effort to to "distract" from the conflict in Iran.

Lee quipped, "Unless some alien ship actually lands on the South Lawn, this isn't going to move the needle. What it does show: the Trump Administration is getting as desperate like a gambler who keeps making bets on every longshot."

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A top political strategist called the UFO files dump a 'distraction' ahead of the midterm elections.
Source: MEGA

A top political strategist called the UFO files dump a 'distraction' ahead of the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Trump's approval ratings continue to plummet as the midterm elections get closer.

"Swing seats are underwater for most GOP incumbents/challengers by double digits, and Democrats now hold a 10 point advantage in support for Congress in generic ballots," Lee pointed out.

"The pressure to manufacture any alternative narrative isn't any real political strategy anymore," he theorized. "Unfortunately, with Trump running the show, it’s like trying use band-aids to close up after open heart surgery."

"Fact is, this UFO play isn't about disclosure, its about distraction," he claimed. "And the simple reality of it is that Trump is running out of tricks."

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