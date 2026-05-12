EXCLUSIVE: Trump's UFO File Dump Is 'Desperate Distraction' From Surging Gas Prices and Sinking Approval Ratings, Political Strategist Claims

Comparing the UFO files dump to a "bad series reboot," he said things like this are aimed at a "small slice of the public" versus the majority who are focused daily on "gas prices, grocery prices, housing costs" and dangers of war.

Seemingly proving this point, ex-MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene, 51, claimed she didn't care about the files, calling it "propaganda" as the government continued to "wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free and ruin the value of our dollar."

Joe Rogan, 58, who endorsed Trump, 79, in the 2024 presidential election, also suggested it was an effort to to "distract" from the conflict in Iran.

Lee quipped, "Unless some alien ship actually lands on the South Lawn, this isn't going to move the needle. What it does show: the Trump Administration is getting as desperate like a gambler who keeps making bets on every longshot."