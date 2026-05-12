Trump Goes Nuclear on 'Demonic' Obama in Unhinged Late-Night Tirade — And Calls for Ex-Prez's Arrest  

It's not the first time Trump has called for Obama's arrest over the 2016 election. Last July, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard claimed the former president was behind a "years-long coup," using Russia, against Trump during the disputed 2016 race.

Gabbard declassified hundreds of documents related to the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, and accused Obama of trying to undermine Trump's win by using "manufactured and politicized intelligence."

She claimed: "Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people."