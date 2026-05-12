Trump Goes Nuclear on 'Demonic' Obama in Unhinged Late-Night Tirade — And Calls for Ex-Prez's Arrest
May 12 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's latest late-night Truth Social tirade has focused on his hatred of former President Barack Obama, RadarOnline.com can report.
The current president sent out more than 50 messages on his social media site overnight Monday, May 11, with many calling for his predecessor to be arrested.
Late-Night with the President
Trump got himself in another tizzy, slamming Obama and calling for him to be tried for treason. The president also reposted a plethora of messages from conspiracy buffs that claimed Obama had a hand in Trump's long-disputed "stolen election."
One of the posts he shared even referred to Obama as "demonic."
Another pushed the theory that Obama used federal resources to spy on Trump before the 2016 election, something Trump has previously described as "the biggest political crime in American history, by far."
One message encouraged, "Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States government. But first Barack Obama."
Obama and His Alleged Ties to Russia
It's not the first time Trump has called for Obama's arrest over the 2016 election. Last July, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard claimed the former president was behind a "years-long coup," using Russia, against Trump during the disputed 2016 race.
Gabbard declassified hundreds of documents related to the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, and accused Obama of trying to undermine Trump's win by using "manufactured and politicized intelligence."
She claimed: "Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people."
Obama Under Arrest
Gabbard further accused Obama and others of playing key roles in orchestrating the alleged conspiracy, and indicated that her office would turn over what she described as a "vast amount of records" to the Department of Justice, a decision made to "deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve."
Trump ran on that promise, reposting a fake TikTok video featuring an altered meeting between Trump and Obama in the Oval Office.
While Trump's favorite anthem, YMCA by the Village People, plays in the background of the clip, Obama is dragged away by FBI agents in handcuffs.
At the end, Obama is seen in an orange jumpsuit while behind bars.
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Trump's Top Target
Obama has been one of Trump's top targets, but the 44th president has said in the past sticks and stones may break his bones, but words will never hurt him.
However, Obama did recently tell The New Yorker that he draws the line when it comes to his family and the president's detractors.
"I don't take it personally," Obama revealed to the outlet. "I mean, I'm always offended when my wife and kids get dragged into things, because they didn't choose this...That's a line that even people whose politics I deeply reject, I would expect them to care about.
"I would never talk about somebody’s family in that way," he explained, referring to his wife Michelle and adult daughters Malia and Sasha.