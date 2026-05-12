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Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump

Trump's Legal Chaos: Lawsuit Filed in Desperate Attempt to Stop Prez From Renovating Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool — After He Lashed Out at a Reporter Over Major Makeover

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's latest project has hit a possible snag.

May 12 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

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A historic preservation group has launched an emergency federal lawsuit against the Trump administration in an attempt to halt the controversial resurfacing project underway at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to court documents filed Monday, May 11, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, plaintiffs The Cultural Landscape Foundation and its president and CEO Charles A. Birnbaum accused federal officials of illegally moving forward with dramatic alterations to the iconic landmark without first completing mandatory historic preservation reviews.

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Lawsuit Details

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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit names the U.S. Department of the Interior, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the National Park Service, and acting NPS Director Jessica Bowron as defendants.

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The suit names the U.S. Department of the Interior, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the National Park Service, and acting NPS Director Jessica Bowron as defendants. Plaintiffs are seeking an immediate temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop work on the project before additional changes are made to the pool.

In explosive filings, the preservation group accused officials of “defacing” one of America’s most recognizable landmarks by repainting the Reflecting Pool basin a vivid blue color that they claim resembles a commercial swimming pool more than a historic memorial landscape.

“The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is among the most iconic designed landscapes in the world,” attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in the filing, arguing the pool’s original dark grey basin was intentionally designed to create the famous reflective illusion seen by millions of visitors each year.

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'Like in the Bahamas'

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Court filings also referenced reports claiming Trump initially preferred a turquoise color 'like in the Bahamas' before ultimately settling on what was described as 'American flag blue.'

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The lawsuit further alleges President Trump personally pushed for the makeover and wanted the pool transformed to look “better than it did in 1922 when it was built.”

Court filings also referenced reports claiming Trump initially preferred a turquoise color “like in the Bahamas” before ultimately settling on what was described as “American flag blue."

The plaintiffs argued the resurfacing project fundamentally alters the historical character of the National Mall landmark and compared the revamped appearance to a "resort" or "swimming facility."

Additionally claims the administration bypassed legally required Section 106 review procedures under the National Historic Preservation Act before moving forward with the project. Plaintiffs alleged that no public consultation process was initiated and no preservation groups were allowed to weigh in before construction began.

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National Lincoln Park
Source: MEGA

The Cultural Landscape Foundation has requested the work to pause on any additional paintings.

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Attached exhibits included emails sent by representatives for The Cultural Landscape Foundation questioning whether proper federal review procedures had been conducted before the repainting project began. In one April 27 email included in the filing, the group specifically raised concerns over changing what it called a “character-defining feature” of the historic site.

The lawsuit also referenced reports that the resurfacing project was awarded through a no-bid $6.9 million contract.

The case has been assigned to Judge Carl John Nichols. Plaintiffs are asking the court to immediately halt additional painting work while the legal battle moves forward.

Earlier this month, ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott pushed Trump on why he is focused on updating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, while the war in Iran has hit Americans' pockets hard.

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Trump Rages Over Reporter Questioning Renovation

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump recently ripped a reporter for asking about the project.

"You know why? Because I want to keep our country beautiful and safe," Trump responded.

The president then decided to insult Scott and went off, "That's such a stupid question that you asked. We're fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and you say, 'Why are you fixing it up?' Because you can understand dirt, maybe, better than I can, but I don't allow it."

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