Trump's Legal Chaos: Lawsuit Filed in Desperate Attempt to Stop Prez From Renovating Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool — After He Lashed Out at a Reporter Over Major Makeover

According to court documents filed Monday, May 11, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia , plaintiffs The Cultural Landscape Foundation and its president and CEO Charles A. Birnbaum accused federal officials of illegally moving forward with dramatic alterations to the iconic landmark without first completing mandatory historic preservation reviews.

A historic preservation group has launched an emergency federal lawsuit against the Trump administration in an attempt to halt the controversial resurfacing project underway at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The lawsuit names the U.S. Department of the Interior, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the National Park Service, and acting NPS Director Jessica Bowron as defendants.

The suit names the U.S. Department of the Interior, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the National Park Service, and acting NPS Director Jessica Bowron as defendants. Plaintiffs are seeking an immediate temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop work on the project before additional changes are made to the pool.

In explosive filings, the preservation group accused officials of “defacing” one of America’s most recognizable landmarks by repainting the Reflecting Pool basin a vivid blue color that they claim resembles a commercial swimming pool more than a historic memorial landscape.

“The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is among the most iconic designed landscapes in the world,” attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in the filing, arguing the pool’s original dark grey basin was intentionally designed to create the famous reflective illusion seen by millions of visitors each year.