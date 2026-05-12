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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie 'Tears Up' Off Camera as Struggles Behind 'Today' Host's TV Comeback Revealed Amid Ongoing Search for Missing Mom

picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @today;youtube/@savannahguthrie;Instagram

Savannah Guthrie has been struggling behind the scenes of the 'Today' show as the search for missing mom continues.

May 12 2026, Updated 8:46 a.m. ET

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Today host Savannah Guthrie has been breaking down off camera as the search goes on for her missing mom Nancy, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old anchor has been struggling behind the scenes following her TV comeback last month, despite appearing poised and professional on air.

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'She's Gotten Emotional Between Commercial Breaks'

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picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @today;youtube

Savannah struggles to control emotions when fans show support.

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A source told PageSix: ”She’s gotten emotional between commercial breaks.

“Sometimes a fan will say something sweet to her, whether that is a guest or a sign from a fan outside that makes her feel touched.

“It’s to be expected.”

Savannah's mom Nancy was abducted from her Arizona home on February 1.

The host took an extended leave of absence but returned to Today on April 6 — despite the search remaining ongoing.

Her return has left her co-hosts and crewmembers amazed, as show insiders admit they cannot fathom how Savannah has managed to build up the amount of strength and resilience to continue to work amid the pain she’s going through.

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Never Giving Up On Nancy

picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Savannah promised to never stop looking for missing mom in Mother's Day message.

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A second source said: "It's never going to be ‘business as usual’ for her, but it’s important to her to put one foot in front of the other and keep going."

On Mother’s Day weekend, Savannah shared a heartbreaking tribute to Nancy, insisting her family will never stop looking for her as the search nears 100 days.

Savannah uploaded a moving montage of pictures and videos featuring Nancy in a clip set to the soundtrack of May You Find a Light by The Brilliance.

Writing alongside the footage on Instagram, she wrote: "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath.

"We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you."

Savannah then encouraged her followers not to give up on her mom’s search, pushing the reward incentive once again.

She added: "We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference.

"Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available.

"Please keep praying. Bring her home.”

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New Game Show Venture

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Jimmy Fallon
Source: Today/YouTube

Guthrie gushed about what a huge fan she and her family are of the puzzle game.

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The veteran host also recently revealed her first major new career move — adding game show host to her resume.

She’s teaming up with The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon for what promises to be a surefire hit.

Savannah will be hosting a new game show produced by Fallon, 51, based on the popular New York Times word puzzle game, Wordle.

The duo gleefully announced the news on Today on Monday, May 11.

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Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: Today/YouTube

Guthrie looked like a natural hosting the Wordle game show's pilot.

Fallon explained how they've been developing Wordle as a game show "for the past two and a half years" along with theNYT.

"I know, we've been holding this secret between us for like -- a long time now," Savannah noted about how long the project has been in development.

Fallon brought along clips from the pilot showing Savannah on a glossy set with the famed yellow, green, and gray squares around her alongside an excited contestant.

"We were like, who's the perfect host for this? We need to have someone who looks like they play Wordle. Someone who knows how to run a show and host it," the NBClate-night star said about how Savannah got selected.

"We did the pilot, and you were amazing," Fallon gushed about his pal.

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