Savannah Guthrie 'Tears Up' Off Camera as Struggles Behind 'Today' Host's TV Comeback Revealed Amid Ongoing Search for Missing Mom

A second source said: "It's never going to be ‘business as usual’ for her, but it’s important to her to put one foot in front of the other and keep going."

On Mother’s Day weekend, Savannah shared a heartbreaking tribute to Nancy, insisting her family will never stop looking for her as the search nears 100 days.

Savannah uploaded a moving montage of pictures and videos featuring Nancy in a clip set to the soundtrack of May You Find a Light by The Brilliance.

Writing alongside the footage on Instagram, she wrote: "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath.

"We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you."

Savannah then encouraged her followers not to give up on her mom’s search, pushing the reward incentive once again.

She added: "We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference.

"Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available.

"Please keep praying. Bring her home.”