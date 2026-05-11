Savannah Guthrie Announces Shocking New Career Move as Abducted Mom Nancy Remains Missing

Fallon said he and his production team knew Savannah was "going to be great," and that the pilot taping went beyond their expectations.

"You did it and 200 crew and contrast and were like, 'We can't do the show without Savannah Guthrie.' You were fantastic! You are so good, you're funny," he revealed.

Savannah revealed her mom's February 1 abduction from her Tucson, Arizona, home put the project on temporary hold and thanked Fallon and his team for being so understanding.

"We've been working on this for a very long time and just found out in February that we got picked up, and we were supposed to shoot in March, and I want to say a quick thank you to NBC and to Jimmy and his production company and The New York Times and the studio Universal, because they – you know, when everything happened with me and my family, they just stopped everything and said, 'We'll wait for you,'" she explained.

"And Hollywood is like a really tough business, and I didn't expect that. And I just want to say thank you, it means so much to me," Savannah gushed.