Savannah Guthrie Announces Shocking New Career Move as Abducted Mom Nancy Remains Missing
May 11 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie unveiled her first major new career move more than three months after her mother Nancy's shocking kidnapping, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Today co-host, 54, is now adding game show host to her resume, teaming up with The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon for what promises to be a surefire hit.
Savannah Guthrie's Game Show Secret Revealed
Savannah will be hosting a new game show produced by Fallon, 51, based on the popular New York Times word puzzle game, Wordle.
The duo gleefully announced the news on Today on Monday, May 11.
Fallon explained how they've been developing Wordle as a game show "for the past two and a half years" along with the NYT.
"I know, we've been holding this secret between us for like -- a long time now," Savannah noted about how long the project has been in development.
'We Did the Pilot and You Were Amazing'
Fallon brought along clips from the pilot showing Savannah on a glossy set with the famed yellow, green, and gray squares around her alongside an excited contestant.
"We were like, who's the perfect host for this? We need to have someone who looks like they play Wordle. Someone who knows how to run a show and host it," the NBC late-night star said about how Savannah got selected.
"We did the pilot, and you were amazing," Fallon gushed about his pal.
He said the drive to get a Wordle game show on TV was because it is "the first game in like decades that everybody plays," as Savannah added, "I play with my kids every morning," referring to daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman.
"I love a game and a show you can watch with your kids, and you feel like they're learning something," the Arizona native shared about why her children will be tuning in.
Savannah Guthrie's Game Show Hosting Skills Impressed Everyone
Fallon said he and his production team knew Savannah was "going to be great," and that the pilot taping went beyond their expectations.
"You did it and 200 crew and contrast and were like, 'We can't do the show without Savannah Guthrie.' You were fantastic! You are so good, you're funny," he revealed.
Savannah revealed her mom's February 1 abduction from her Tucson, Arizona, home put the project on temporary hold and thanked Fallon and his team for being so understanding.
"We've been working on this for a very long time and just found out in February that we got picked up, and we were supposed to shoot in March, and I want to say a quick thank you to NBC and to Jimmy and his production company and The New York Times and the studio Universal, because they – you know, when everything happened with me and my family, they just stopped everything and said, 'We'll wait for you,'" she explained.
"And Hollywood is like a really tough business, and I didn't expect that. And I just want to say thank you, it means so much to me," Savannah gushed.
A beaming Savannah raved about how the new project "is something that's full of joy," which is something she's desperately needed in her life ever since Nancy's abduction.
There are still no solid leads or motive for why her mother was taken from her bed in the dead of night, and what happened to her after the abduction. The family even offered a $1million reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy, which has still had no takers.