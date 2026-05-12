Donald Trump Says White House was a 'S--- House' Before He Moved In During Latest Foul-Mouthed Rant and Claims Wife Melania Told Him Off for Swearing
May 12 2026, Updated 8:15 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has taken another swipe at his predecessors by claiming the White House was a ‘S--- House’ before he moved in.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, praised his own renovations during a speech in the White House Rose Garden, made in honor of Police Week, where he also alluded to the wife Melania, 56, also having complaints about the state of his residence.
'You Have To Act Presidential'
He also told how the First Lady has ordered him not to use "foul language" during his speech, which he ignored to emphasize his feelings on the White House he inherited.
Trump said: "This place was not properly taken care of.
"I was told by my wife: 'You have to act presidential, so don't use foul language.'
He continued: "I won't, therefore, normally, I would have said it was a s--- house, but I don't want to say that."
'This Place Is Tippy Top Now'
The president went on to list his grievances with the building and bragged that he had improved it.
He said: "The columns were falling down, the plaster was falling off.
"This place is tippy top now, including all the brand new beautiful stone."
He added: "I paid for it myself."
Trump went on to reference his controversial ballroom, which the White House’s East Wing was bulldozed to make way for.
According to the president, the site will be the "most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world."
'I Took A Little Heat From My Wife'
The commander-in-chief claimed that the ballroom will be “very safe” adding that it would be fitted with six-inch glass.
White House Rose Garden has also been subject to renovations during Trump's second stint in the Oval Office.
Trump infamously paved over much of the garden early in his tenure, dubbing the space the "Rose Garden Club."
During his speech, he alluded to a disagreement between himself and Melania over the garden, which she infamously remodeled in 2020.
He said: "I want to welcome you to the Rose Garden.
"You know, this is a whole new thing. This used to be grass.
"And I took a little heat from my wife. She said, 'Darling, what did you do with my grass?
"I said, 'People got tired of standing in mud.'"
The president suggested that the grass was "always soaking wet," because the White House was built on "wetland."
"The reporters, they walk out with their shoes," he said. "The female reporters, in particular, weren't thrilled."
The president also made a bold claim about the levels of support he enjoy from law enforcement, during the Police Week address.
He added: "I won about 98 percent of the police in this country.
"And we're trying to figure out who are the other two percent, because nobody can figure that one out."