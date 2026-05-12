Donald Trump Says White House was a 'S--- House' Before He Moved In During Latest Foul-Mouthed Rant and Claims Wife Melania Told Him Off for Swearing

He also told how the First Lady has ordered him not to use "foul language" during his speech, which he ignored to emphasize his feelings on the White House he inherited.

Trump said: "This place was not properly taken care of.

​"I was told by my wife: 'You have to act presidential, so don't use foul language.'

He continued: "I won't, therefore, normally, I would have said it was a s--- house, but I don't want to say that."