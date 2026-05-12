EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner's Outrageous Gender Battle — How Ex-Athlete is Pushing Donald Trump to Alter Sex on Passport Amid Iran War

Reality queen Caitlyn Jenner is hoping President Donald Trump will set aside working on a peace deal with Iran and instead focus on fixing the gender ID on her passport, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alum, who transitioned in 2015, reached out directly to the commander in chief to get the gender on her passport changed from M to F.

But her request has apparently been ignored by State Department pencil pushers.