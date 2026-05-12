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Home > Exclusives > Caitlyn Jenner
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EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner's Outrageous Gender Battle — How Ex-Athlete is Pushing Donald Trump to Alter Sex on Passport Amid Iran War

Caitlyn Jenner has been urging Donald Trump to change her passport sex marker amid tensions.
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner has been urging Donald Trump to change her passport sex marker amid tensions.

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May 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Reality queen Caitlyn Jenner is hoping President Donald Trump will set aside working on a peace deal with Iran and instead focus on fixing the gender ID on her passport, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alum, who transitioned in 2015, reached out directly to the commander in chief to get the gender on her passport changed from M to F.

But her request has apparently been ignored by State Department pencil pushers.

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Caitlyn Jenner’s Passport Nightmare

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Caitlyn Jenner said her passport continues to identify her as male despite her legal gender transition.
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner said her passport continues to identify her as male despite her legal gender transition.

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"Today, documentation is extremely important. Every time you turn around, you gotta show ID, ID, ID," gripes the 76-year-old Olympic gold medalist and staunch MAGA supporter. "So, somebody in my position, who has transitioned, I worked very, very hard. I worked with a law firm to make sure from M to F, right down to my birth certificate."

Despite her efforts, her passport has repeatedly come back identifying her as male.

"I can't travel internationally anymore," she claimed.

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Caitlyn Stands by Trump Despite Chaos

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Donald Trump's Executive Order 14168 allegedly affected Jenner's efforts to update her passport gender marker.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Donald Trump's Executive Order 14168 allegedly affected Jenner's efforts to update her passport gender marker.

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Jenner's problems began on the first day of Trump's second term when he signed Executive Order 14168, titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

"It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female," the order states. "These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

Jenner, who is active in Republican circles, says she doesn't hold a grudge against the president, who is negotiating a high-stakes deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 percent of the world's oil passes through.

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Caitlyn Waiting on Trump Response

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Jenner said she is waiting for a response after writing Trump about her passport issue.
Source: APEX / MEGA

Jenner said she is waiting for a response after writing Trump about her passport issue.

The 'I Am Cait' star believes the executive order "was just not thought out well." She's now waiting for a response to a letter she wrote Trump.

But the former decathlon champion concedes she understands the delay because "he's kind of busy right now."

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