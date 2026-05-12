EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Steaming Over Her Melting Mug! — How Momager is Raging Over 'Failure' of $300K Facelift
May 12 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Fuming Kris Jenner is furious that her estimated $300,000 facelift is sagging less than a year after she unveiled her startlingly youthful new look in Paris – and that the 70-year-old Kardashian momager is already eyeing a revision to save her melting mug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kris really believed the op would be the answer to her prayers, but now she's back at the drawing board. And needless to say, she's extremely frustrated and embarrassed by the whole fiasco," an insider confided.
"It cost her a staggering amount of money, and by all accounts, the recovery process was pretty brutal. But she figured it was a price worth paying as it took decades off her appearance and really lifted her confidence in a big way."
'Extremely Upsetting' Situation
According to the source, proud Jenner had lapped up the attention from folks telling her how amazing she looked and suggesting she was even outshining glamorous 45-year-old daughter Kim Kardashian in the beauty stakes.
"So, to find herself in this position is extremely upsetting," the insider explained. "Of course, she's mad and embarrassed that people are laughing that she looks like the Crypt Keeper."
Now, sources said Jenner is comparing herself to celebs who've recently renovated their looks, such as 'Wild Things' stunner Denise Richards, 55, who successfully turned back the clock with last year's full-face overhaul.
'Desperate to Reverse This Nightmare'
The insider added: "Kris being Kris, she's not going to lay down and admit defeat.
"She's currently researching her options and looking to get things fixed as soon as possible. People in her world are worried because there's a serious risk her entire face will cave in if she doesn't quit with all these nip/tucks.
"Yet another procedure could well be a step too far. But vanity is everything to Kris, and she's desperate to reverse this nightmare – whatever the cost and whatever the risk."
Critics Warn Gravity Always Wins
Shortly after her May 2025 procedure, Jenner had said: "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself... For me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."
But speaking of the Kardashian matriarch, one online critic cautioned: "Gravity will always win. Always."