EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Steaming Over Her Melting Mug! — How Momager is Raging Over 'Failure' of $300K Facelift

Fuming Kris Jenner is furious that her estimated $300,000 facelift is sagging less than a year after she unveiled her startlingly youthful new look in Paris – and that the 70-year-old Kardashian momager is already eyeing a revision to save her melting mug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kris really believed the op would be the answer to her prayers, but now she's back at the drawing board. And needless to say, she's extremely frustrated and embarrassed by the whole fiasco," an insider confided.

"It cost her a staggering amount of money, and by all accounts, the recovery process was pretty brutal. But she figured it was a price worth paying as it took decades off her appearance and really lifted her confidence in a big way."