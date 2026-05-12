Pete Hegseth Accused of Wearing 'TV Studio Makeup' as He Faces Questioning from Congress on Iran War — 'Duck Lips Are on Fleek This Morning'

"I thought his crowd was against men wearing makeup?" one person quipped, and another joked, "Hegseth's duck lips are on fleek this morning."

A third user added, "All of these 'old-fashioned alpha males' like Hegseth sure love to clock time in the makeup chair," and another one claimed Hegseth was wearing "TV studio makeup."

"He's doing his Colin Jost impression," a person quipped, referring to the Saturday Night Live star's impression of Hegseth. The 45-year-old is no stranger to being accused of ditching the natural look and going down the makeup route.

Earlier this year, Hegseth's workout video didn't go as planned, as once again the makeup claim was put under the spotlight.