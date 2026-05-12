Pete Hegseth Accused of Wearing 'TV Studio Makeup' as He Faces Questioning from Congress on Iran War — 'Duck Lips Are on Fleek This Morning'
May 12 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been accused of wearing "TV studio makeup," RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Secretary of Defense was peppered with questions about the Iran war.
On Tuesday, May 12, Hegseth was confronted about the Pentagon's $1.5billion budget request to fund the war, but critics on X were distracted by the former Fox News personality's apparent caked-up face.
Pete Hegseth Loves to 'Clock Time in the Makeup Chair'
"I thought his crowd was against men wearing makeup?" one person quipped, and another joked, "Hegseth's duck lips are on fleek this morning."
A third user added, "All of these 'old-fashioned alpha males' like Hegseth sure love to clock time in the makeup chair," and another one claimed Hegseth was wearing "TV studio makeup."
"He's doing his Colin Jost impression," a person quipped, referring to the Saturday Night Live star's impression of Hegseth. The 45-year-old is no stranger to being accused of ditching the natural look and going down the makeup route.
Earlier this year, Hegseth's workout video didn't go as planned, as once again the makeup claim was put under the spotlight.
Pete Hegseth Ordered a Makeup Studio?
"Makeup looks great, sir," an X user sarcastically said in the comments section at the time, while another joked, "Looks like he's wearing makeup... pathetic."
In 2025, it was reported that Hegseth had ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio.
According to CBS News, the project cost several thousand dollars. However, Hegseth pushed back against the claims and said, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"
An official for Hegseth then claimed Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances. Hegseth had been caught powdering his nose with his personal makeup supply before a crucial war meeting with top Ukrainian officials, according to other insiders.
'It's All An Ego Play for Pete'
Hegseth has been accused of being all about his looks, as he reportedly underwent a round of cosmetic injections in September 2025.
An insider claimed, "It's all an ego play for Pete. He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."
Meanwhile, Hegseth, who went on a firing spree and terminated several high-profile figures from the military, is said to have created an "unhealthy environment" due to his unexpected behavior
“I believe that the senior leadership of the US military has been substantially damaged," Paul Eaton, a retired Army major general, responded following Hegseth's firings.
He continued, "You develop a fracture in the cohesion of the people at that level. It is if you haven't been purged, you wonder if you are next, if you say the wrong thing to the man or woman on your left or right, that may invoke the wrath of the Secretary of Defense or the president."
According to Eaton, the sudden firings have had a major impact on officials, as he explained, "Then you're afraid to speak your mind, and not just truth to power, but truth in the defense of the armed forces against stupid decisions."
And former Army colonel Kevin Carroll claimed there is "disarray" behind the scenes.