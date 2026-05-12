Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Accused of Wearing 'TV Studio Makeup' as He Faces Questioning from Congress on Iran War — 'Duck Lips Are on Fleek This Morning'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA; @atrupar/X

Pete Hegseth has once again been accused of slapping on some makeup.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Hegseth has been accused of wearing "TV studio makeup," RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Secretary of Defense was peppered with questions about the Iran war.

On Tuesday, May 12, Hegseth was confronted about the Pentagon's $1.5billion budget request to fund the war, but critics on X were distracted by the former Fox News personality's apparent caked-up face.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth Loves to 'Clock Time in the Makeup Chair'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth was once again accused of wearing 'makeup.'

"I thought his crowd was against men wearing makeup?" one person quipped, and another joked, "Hegseth's duck lips are on fleek this morning."

A third user added, "All of these 'old-fashioned alpha males' like Hegseth sure love to clock time in the makeup chair," and another one claimed Hegseth was wearing "TV studio makeup."

"He's doing his Colin Jost impression," a person quipped, referring to the Saturday Night Live star's impression of Hegseth. The 45-year-old is no stranger to being accused of ditching the natural look and going down the makeup route.

Earlier this year, Hegseth's workout video didn't go as planned, as once again the makeup claim was put under the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth Ordered a Makeup Studio?

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: @atrupar/X

Hegseth spoke to congress on May 12 about the budget, but people were more focused on his face.

"Makeup looks great, sir," an X user sarcastically said in the comments section at the time, while another joked, "Looks like he's wearing makeup... pathetic."

In 2025, it was reported that Hegseth had ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio.

According to CBS News, the project cost several thousand dollars. However, Hegseth pushed back against the claims and said, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"

An official for Hegseth then claimed Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances. Hegseth had been caught powdering his nose with his personal makeup supply before a crucial war meeting with top Ukrainian officials, according to other insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's All An Ego Play for Pete'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Secretary of Defense is believed to be all about his looks.

Hegseth has been accused of being all about his looks, as he reportedly underwent a round of cosmetic injections in September 2025.

An insider claimed, "It's all an ego play for Pete. He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

Meanwhile, Hegseth, who went on a firing spree and terminated several high-profile figures from the military, is said to have created an "unhealthy environment" due to his unexpected behavior

“I believe that the senior leadership of the US military has been substantially damaged," Paul Eaton, a retired Army major general, responded following Hegseth's firings.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
image of Donald Trump

Trump's 'Cognitive Issues Are a Crisis' — Health Concerns for Prez Intensify as He 'Struggles With Basic English' During Chaotic Rant

donald trump, barack obama

Trump Goes Nuclear on 'Demonic' Obama in Unhinged Late-Night Tirade — And Calls for Ex-Prez's Arrest  

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The 45-year-old was previously accused of getting Botox.

He continued, "You develop a fracture in the cohesion of the people at that level. It is if you haven't been purged, you wonder if you are next, if you say the wrong thing to the man or woman on your left or right, that may invoke the wrath of the Secretary of Defense or the president."

According to Eaton, the sudden firings have had a major impact on officials, as he explained, "Then you're afraid to speak your mind, and not just truth to power, but truth in the defense of the armed forces against stupid decisions."

And former Army colonel Kevin Carroll claimed there is "disarray" behind the scenes.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.