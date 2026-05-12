Trump's 'Cognitive Issues Are a Crisis' — Health Concerns for Prez Intensify as He 'Struggles With Basic English' During Chaotic Rant

While speaking about illegal drugs entering the country, Trump suddenly launched into an odd clarification about the word "sea."

"Drugs coming by sea meaning coming by water. A lot of people don’t know what I mean by sea. They think I mean vision. I'm talking about sea like the sea," Trump told the audience.

His comments immediately triggered backlash online, with critics accusing the president of showing signs of cognitive decline.

"When he says 'a lot of people' he means 'me.' His cognitive issues are a crisis," one social media user wrote.

Another person added: "He's getting worse."

A third mocked: "OK, grandpa, we need you to finish the rest of your mashed potatoes because it's time for bed."