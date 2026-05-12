Nancy Guthrie Case Could Be Cracked by Critical DNA Sample as Search for Savannah's Missing Mom Reaches 100 Days

A DNA sample collected from Nancy's home was initially sent to a private Florida laboratory by detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, despite the FBI offering early assistance in processing the evidence at its own facility.

Weeks later, the sample was ultimately transferred to federal investigators for additional testing.

Authorities have not revealed what kind of DNA was recovered or exactly where it was found inside the home, but law enforcement sources told CBS News the analysis remains ongoing as investigators work to identify potential suspects.

Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack explained the painstaking process can take months.

"That kind of work is slow because it has to be right," he said, noting modern DNA investigations often involve building extensive family trees and conducting advanced genealogical research to identify unknown individuals.