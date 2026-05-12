Nancy Guthrie Case Could Be Cracked by Critical DNA Sample as Search for Savannah's Missing Mom Reaches 100 Days
May 12 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie and her family remain desperate for answers as the search for their missing mother stretches past 100 days, with investigators now banking on a critical DNA sample that could finally crack the baffling case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Arizona home on February 1, and authorities confirmed a strand of DNA recovered from the property is still undergoing extensive analysis at the FBI crime lab as detectives continue hunting for clues.
FBI Testing Could Hold the Key
A DNA sample collected from Nancy's home was initially sent to a private Florida laboratory by detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, despite the FBI offering early assistance in processing the evidence at its own facility.
Weeks later, the sample was ultimately transferred to federal investigators for additional testing.
Authorities have not revealed what kind of DNA was recovered or exactly where it was found inside the home, but law enforcement sources told CBS News the analysis remains ongoing as investigators work to identify potential suspects.
Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack explained the painstaking process can take months.
"That kind of work is slow because it has to be right," he said, noting modern DNA investigations often involve building extensive family trees and conducting advanced genealogical research to identify unknown individuals.
Experts Say Location of DNA Matters
Former FBI special agent Lance Leising said the significance of the evidence could depend heavily on where it was discovered inside Nancy's residence.
"An item containing DNA, such as a strand of hair found somewhere in a house, is one thing," Leising explained. "But a strand of hair near the victim's last known location, such as in her bed, would be a high priority for the FBI."
Investigators have remained tight-lipped about the details surrounding the evidence, fueling growing speculation about whether the DNA could belong to a suspect connected to Nancy's disappearance.
Sheriff Under Fire Over Handling of Evidence
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced mounting criticism over the handling of the case, particularly after reports surfaced claiming local authorities delayed involving federal investigators in the DNA analysis process.
Nanos, however, defended the secrecy surrounding the investigation and declined to discuss specifics about the evidence still being tested.
"It would be highly inappropriate of me to speak to the evidence. We have to keep the integrity of this case," he told the outlet. "If we make an arrest, that individual has the right to a fair trial, I can't sit here and address all of that. We are working hard with all of our partners to resolve this case, and we will."
Savannah Shares Emotional Plea as Family Refuses to Give Up Hope
Just before the investigation crossed the painful 100-day mark, Savannah shared an emotional Mother's Day tribute honoring her missing mom as she vowed her family would never stop searching for answers.
The Today show co-anchor posted a touching montage of family photos and videos featuring Nancy set to May You Find a Light by The Brilliance, alongside a heartbreaking message about the family’s ongoing anguish.
"Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you," she wrote.
"We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home," Savannah added.