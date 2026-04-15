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Home > Exclusives > savannah guthrie
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EXCLUSIVE: New Black Eye for Nancy Guthrie Sheriff — Full Story of How Deputy Was Dumped From the Force After Kidnapping Charge

savannah guthrie sheriff deputy dumped kidnap charge story
Source: MEGA; PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Savannah Guthrie sheriff scandal unfolds as deputy is dumped from the force after kidnap charge case.

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April 15 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Already facing a recall drive for the still unsolved kidnapping case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is reeling from a new embarrassment – the arrest of one of his top deputies for kidnapping a female prisoner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Travis Reynolds, 22, was busted on March 26 for wooing a woman he was transporting to county jail into a seedy sex romp at a motel in return for help with her case, the Tucson Police Department has charged.

The dirty deputy allegedly told the woman she "looked hot," gave her a hit off his vape pen, showed her X-rated videos, left her handcuffed in his vehicle for far longer than necessary, and demanded she expose her breasts.

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Nanos’ Scandals Mount After Arrest

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos faces new backlash after one of his top deputies was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a female prisoner.
Source: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos faces new backlash after one of his top deputies was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a female prisoner.

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The lustful lout has since been canned and now faces charges of kidnapping, but his bust was only the latest black eye for Nanos.

As RadarOnline.com reported on March 2, the 40-year department veteran has been accused of bumbling the Nancy Guthrie crime scene, dragging his feet on asking for FBI help during the crucial first days of the case, demoting the only pilot in his department to street patrol so a plane with thermal imaging cameras wasn't available during a crucial point of the investigation, lying on his resume about his employment with the Tucson PD, fibbing during a deposition about suspensions while at the department – and taking in a University of Arizona men's basketball game only six days after the Feb. 1 kidnapping.

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Recall Effort Targets Sheriff Nanos

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Nanos faces a recall effort amid criticism from Sgt. Aaron Cross over lost community trust.
Source: NEWS 4 TUCSON KVOA-TV

Nanos faces a recall effort amid criticism from Sgt. Aaron Cross over lost community trust.

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A recall effort is now underway to unseat 70-year-old Nanos, just 18 months into his four-year term.

"He has lost the faith of his deputies and the community," Pima County Sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Cross told the county Board of Supervisors. "He's unfit to wear the badge."

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Savannah Guthrie said it is 'too much to bear' as mom Nancy Guthrie remains missing months after her Tucson abduction.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie said it is 'too much to bear' as mom Nancy Guthrie remains missing months after her Tucson abduction.

As the world knows, Nancy, 84, was abducted from her Tucson home Feb. 1 by a masked, armed man seen on her doorbell cam. She was still missing two months later despite cops fielding some 50,000 leads and a $1 million reward posted by the Guthrie family.

Meanwhile, in a tearful TV interview, Savannah – who was returned to the Today Show on April 6 – questioned whether her fame was the cause of her mom's kidnapping, calling the possibility "too much to bear."

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