EXCLUSIVE: New Black Eye for Nancy Guthrie Sheriff — Full Story of How Deputy Was Dumped From the Force After Kidnapping Charge

Already facing a recall drive for the still unsolved kidnapping case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is reeling from a new embarrassment – the arrest of one of his top deputies for kidnapping a female prisoner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Travis Reynolds, 22, was busted on March 26 for wooing a woman he was transporting to county jail into a seedy sex romp at a motel in return for help with her case, the Tucson Police Department has charged.

The dirty deputy allegedly told the woman she "looked hot," gave her a hit off his vape pen, showed her X-rated videos, left her handcuffed in his vehicle for far longer than necessary, and demanded she expose her breasts.