Marjorie Taylor Greene Fumes She's 'So Sick' of Trump's UFO Files 'Propaganda' in Latest Attack on Prez — 'I Just Don't Really Care'
May 8 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn't be less enthused about the Donald Trump administration's info dump on UFO sightings and possible extraterrestrial life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, May 8, the former Trump loyalist, 51, admitted she just really doesn't "care about the UFO files."
'I Have Way Better Things to Do'
"I just don’t," she wrote via X. "I’m so sick of the 'look at the shiny object' propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar."
Greene famously broke with Trump late last year over her calls to release the Jeffrey Epstein files in full, and she's since raged against the ongoing conflict with Iran. In return, the POTUS has dubbed her a "traitor" in several biting remarks.
"Unless they roll out live aliens and test demo UFOs or actually admit what we know this really is then I have way better things to do on this Friday," the former congressman added.
Fallen Angels and Demons
In a follow-up post, she also seemed to insinuate that alleged aliens and UFO sightings were actually the work of supernatural beings from Biblical lore.
"*releases only a few files on fallen angels or demons. Now can you guys tell the truth about the girls school bombed in Iran?" she said. "And stop spending our money fighting another stupid war on behalf of Israel."
UFO Files Released
As Radar previously reported, the Pentagon confirmed that the "American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly" in a press release.
The file dump featured included photos, testimonies, videos and audio recordings with details on events that had taken place over the last 80 years, from revealing that the picture of three dots in a "triangular" formation taken during the 1972 Apollo 17 mission could have been a "physical object," to sharing a clip of a bizarre star-shaped object moving in space.
Trump, 79, also took to his Truth Social platform to make an announcement of his own.
"In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects," Trump penned. "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?' Have Fun and Enjoy!"
But Greene took issue with his wording, jabbing back on X: "The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said they would no longer fight."
Greene wasn't the only one skeptical. Several critics in the comments section of the White House's announcement on the files dump were unimpressed by what they saw.
One user said, "The government releasing Apollo UFO files feels historic until you realize the conclusion is still: 'We found a weird thing. Please argue online forever,'" as a second person quipped, "Quick release the UFO files to distract from the (Iran) war, that was used to distract from the Epstein files."