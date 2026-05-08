Marjorie Taylor Greene Fumes She's 'So Sick' of Trump's UFO Files 'Propaganda' in Latest Attack on Prez — 'I Just Don't Really Care'

As Radar previously reported, the Pentagon confirmed that the "American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly" in a press release.

The file dump featured included photos, testimonies, videos and audio recordings with details on events that had taken place over the last 80 years, from revealing that the picture of three dots in a "triangular" formation taken during the 1972 Apollo 17 mission could have been a "physical object," to sharing a clip of a bizarre star-shaped object moving in space.

Trump, 79, also took to his Truth Social platform to make an announcement of his own.

"In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects," Trump penned. "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?' Have Fun and Enjoy!"