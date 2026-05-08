Joe Rogan Raises Eyebrows by Claiming Trump's UFO Files Release Is to 'Distract Us' From Iran War

However, Burchett broke with Rogan slightly as he claimed that he does think Trump, 79, genuinely believes "America needs to know this stuff."

"I think he just wants to get it out there," he explained. "I don't think he cares about trying to get everybody off target by disclosing UFOs. I think he cares about all of it, but I don't think he cares if they're talking about it or not."

Rogan also pointed out that the POTUS could be releasing the files so that he can take credit for such a major historical event in his last term.

"If someone's going to do it, do it," the podcaster added. "You want to leave a legacy? Be the guy who releases all these files."