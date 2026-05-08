Trump 'Will Be Gone Relatively Soon': Tucker Carlson Makes Eerie Prediction About Prez as He Approaches 80th Birthday
May 8 2026, Updated 2:33 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson has jumped on the "Trump is old" bandwagon, RadarOnline.com can report, as the former Fox News host has become persona non grata with the MAGA crowd.
The journalist has been dragged for joking about the president's age and future with fellow Trump-turner Megyn Kelly.
Tucker Tackles Trump
Carlson was a guest again on Kelly's SiriusXM radio show and asked her colleague what's next for Trump, while also shockingly declaring "the midterms are lost."
"Just remember that Trump turns 80 next month," Carlson said, before noting, "I don't wish Trump ill, I never will wish Trump ill, I'll always have a gut-level affection for Trump. That will never change.
"However, he will be gone relatively soon, and we'll still have this country. And after 10 years of thinking and talking about him all day every day, I just wonder if we are prepared for what that's going to look like."
'Sell Out Frauds'
Carlson was likely not prepared for what the reaction to his stand was going to look like online, as former fans did not hesitate to bash him and Kelly.
"Tucker spent years defending Trump, and now he's calling him incompetent on air. The loyalty was never real," one person commented on X, as another agreed, "They used Trump to get where they are. Sell out frauds."
A third person raged, "My money is on Trump being here long after these 2 lying, losing click h--s have been ground into dust and swept into the dustbin of time."
While one person lamented (Carlson and Kelly) are absolutely repulsive. I feel embarrassed to have once truly loved listening to them. I even boycotted Fox News when Tucker was let go, but they have both ripped their masks off, and they are nothing but hateful, devious, disgusting frauds."
Trump Vs. The World
The outcries from fans have been echoed by Trump himself, who has been quite vocal about his disapproval of his former friends, especially after they criticized his decision to start a war with Iran.
"I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs," he wrote. "They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!"
"They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them," he continued in the lengthy tirade. "They’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity."
'Third Rate Podcasts'
Trump also slammed their chosen platforms, claiming that they need "clicks" for their "third-rate podcasts" before branding all four of them the "opposite of MAGA."
And he wasn't finished yet. The POTUS got more personal, declaring Carlson should "see a good psychiatrist" because he was a "broken man" after getting "fired" from Fox News back in 2023.
As for Kelly, he said she "nastily asked me the now famous 'Only Rosie O'Donnell,' question," referring to when she questioned him on his derogatory remarks toward women in the first Republican presidential debate in 2015.