Trump 'Will Be Gone Relatively Soon': Tucker Carlson Makes Eerie Prediction About Prez as He Approaches 80th Birthday 

The outcries from fans have been echoed by Trump himself, who has been quite vocal about his disapproval of his former friends, especially after they criticized his decision to start a war with Iran.

"I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs," he wrote. "They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!"

"They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them," he continued in the lengthy tirade. "They’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity."