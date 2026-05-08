Trump Tears Into Journalist After Asking About Soaring Gas Prices in Tense Exchange — 'Such a Stupid Question'

Donald Trump has once again berated a female reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after she dared to ask the president about the rising gas prices. ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott pushed Trump on why he is focused on updating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, all while the war in Iran has hit Americans' pockets hard.

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Donald Trump Has Meltdown Over Gas Prices Question

Source: MEGA Trump once again lashed out at a female reporter.

"Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in Iran," Scott asked when Trump made an unexpected appearance at the iconic landmark on Thursday, May 7. She pondered, "Why focus on all these projects right now? We're still seeing gas prices soaring?" That was enough to send Trump raging. "You know why? Because I want to keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also," the former reality star lashed out. Trump then pointed out the "dirt" and how "disgusting" Washington, D.C. was before he called in National Guard members to collect trash. Trump continued: "You probably don't see dirt, but I do. And if you were to walk down this, this pond... they had to take 11 or 12 truckloads of garbage out of that lake, out of that water."

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'She's a Horror Show!'

Reporter: Why focus on all these projects as gas prices are soaring?



Trump: Such a stupid question. You can understand dirt better than I can baby but I don’t allow it. pic.twitter.com/uqzR1uqSoI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2026

The 79-year-old then decided to insult Scott, and went off, "That's such a stupid question that you asked. We're fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and you say, 'Why are you fixing it up?' Because you can understand dirt, maybe, better than I can, but I don't allow it." Trump wasn't done there, once again doubling down and labeling Scott "one of the worst reporters." "She's with ABC fake news, and she's a horror show," Trump continued, still fuming over Scott's question. "She's saying, 'Why would you bother fixing this up?' Why would I bother taking 11 or 12 truckloads of filth out of the water in front of the Lincoln monument? "That's what made our country great. Beauty made our country. People made our country great. A question like that is a disgrace to our country."

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Trump Is 'Dodging Gas Prices'

Source: MEGA The president lost it after ABC's Rachel Scott asked him about rising gas prices.

Trump's meltdown had critics rushing to respond, as one person on X said, "His speech has the grace of a bursting trash bag, spilling clutter and unpleasantness into the air." Another added, "Typical deflection. Insulting a reporter instead of explaining how people will afford gas is just a way to hide the fact that he has no real plan for the working class. Ego over answers, as usual." "Trump dodging gas prices with a stupid question, random dirt rant. Peak deflection mode," a user pointed out. One commentator said, "This guy is a babbling narcissist who has to redo everything because only he can do it right."

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Gas Prices Are 'Way Down' According to President

Source: MEGA The 79-year-old has been accused of being more focused on vanity projects than Americans' wallets.

According to AAA's latest tally, gas prices reached $4.56 a gallon on Thursday, up from $4.39 a gallon just last week. A month ago, it was $4.16 a gallon. During his appearance While at the Lincoln Memorial, Trump claimed that "gas prices are way down," and then added, "When the war is over, gas will fall down at levels that you've never seen before." This isn't the first time Trump has had his feathers ruffled due to a female reporter asking him about one of his pet projects. Back in February, Trump seethed after one of his many nemesis, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, asked him how much his much-talked-about White House State Ballroom would cost Americans.

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Source: MEGA Trump claimed gas prices are 'way down,' despite stats saying otherwise.