Trump Labels Female Reporter a 'Disgrace' in Heated Exchange — As 'Easily Triggered' Prez Rages Over Question About Iran War's End Date
April 23 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump erupted at a female reporter during a tense Oval Office press conference, branding her a "disgrace" after she pressed him on the spiraling Iran war, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The commander-in-chief snapped when a line of questioning apparently hit a nerve, firing off a heated rebuke as growing frustration over the murky timeline of the Iran conflict continues to hound him.
Donald Trump Calls Female White House Correspondent 'Such a Disgrace'
Minutes before she asked the question, Trump explained how quickly the U.S. military has achieved success in Iran, saying that America was involved with the Vietnam conflict for "like 18 years" and in Iraq for "many many years" while also noting the lengths of World War II and the Korean War.
"I've been doing this for six weeks, and their military is totally defeated," he said of the Islamic regime's forces.
After delivering a long follow-up on the current status of negotiations, Trump was set off by a follow-up question.
“What do you say to the American people who question how much longer this will take? Obviously, you said that they are…” the female reporter pressed before the president abruptly erupted mid-question.You're such a disgrace," Trump sneered at the woman. "Did you hear what I just said?""Vietnam -- how many years was Vietnam?" he barked, referring to the unsuccessful war that the US spent eight years bogged down in before falling to communist forces in 1973.
'It's Amazing What We've Done'
The reporter stood her ground, firing back, "I understand, but you're past your six-week deadline," and brought up the high cost of gas caused by the conflict.
Trump regained his composure and bragged that he "took the country out militarily" in the first four weeks of Operation Epic Fury."Now, all we're doing is sitting back and seeing what deal (is made.) And if they don't want to make a deal, then I'll finish it up militarily, with the other 25% of the targets. We've hit 78% of the targets that we've wanted to hit," the president noted, adding that American military might has "knocked out" Iran's manufacturing, as well as the country's drone and missile production.
"It's amazing what we've done. So, I've done that within the period of time that I mentioned, but I don't want to rush myself," Trump added.
'What a Bully'
Critics on X called out the president's temper toward the reporter as well as the Vietnam comparison.
"Always good to remind everyone that you made a mistake by going to war with Iran by comparing it to the most regretted war in US history," one person sneered.
"He is looking very feeble and easily triggered. Keep him away from the codes," a second wrote.
"Why does he only insult the women reporters this way?" a third user asked.
"Watched with the sound off, I just knew by his facial expressions it was a woman reporter. What a bully," a fourth huffed.
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Donald Trump Has a History of Attacking Female Reporters
Trump has a history of snippy comments toward female reporters, especially CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.
In a December 2025 post on Truth Social, he asked why she was "always stupid and nasty" after she questioned him about the price of the new White House State Ballroom.
In February, he also called Collins the "worst reporter."
"CNN has no ratings because of people like you," the president went on to tell her during that Oval Office press conference. He added, "You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile."
Trump also taunted a female reporter in November aboard Air Force One with "quiet, quiet piggy" when she asked about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.