Trump Labels Female Reporter a 'Disgrace' in Heated Exchange — As 'Easily Triggered' Prez Rages Over Question About Iran War's End Date

The commander-in-chief snapped when a line of questioning apparently hit a nerve, firing off a heated rebuke as growing frustration over the murky timeline of the Iran conflict continues to hound him.

Donald Trump erupted at a female reporter during a tense Oval Office press conference, branding her a "disgrace" after she pressed him on the spiraling Iran war, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Minutes before she asked the question, Trump explained how quickly the U.S. military has achieved success in Iran, saying that America was involved with the Vietnam conflict for "like 18 years" and in Iraq for "many many years" while also noting the lengths of World War II and the Korean War.

"I've been doing this for six weeks, and their military is totally defeated," he said of the Islamic regime's forces.

After delivering a long follow-up on the current status of negotiations, Trump was set off by a follow-up question.

“What do you say to the American people who question how much longer this will take? Obviously, you said that they are…” the female reporter pressed before the president abruptly erupted mid-question.

You're such a disgrace," Trump sneered at the woman. "Did you hear what I just said?""Vietnam -- how many years was Vietnam?" he barked, referring to the unsuccessful war that the US spent eight years bogged down in before falling to communist forces in 1973.