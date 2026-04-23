Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Labels Female Reporter a 'Disgrace' in Heated Exchange — As 'Easily Triggered' Prez Rages Over Question About Iran War's End Date

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump hissed at a female White House reporter, calling her a 'disgrace.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump erupted at a female reporter during a tense Oval Office press conference, branding her a "disgrace" after she pressed him on the spiraling Iran war, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The commander-in-chief snapped when a line of questioning apparently hit a nerve, firing off a heated rebuke as growing frustration over the murky timeline of the Iran conflict continues to hound him.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Female White House Correspondent 'Such a Disgrace'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: The National Desk/YouTube

Donald Trump appeared visibly angered as he called the reporter 'a disgrace.'

Minutes before she asked the question, Trump explained how quickly the U.S. military has achieved success in Iran, saying that America was involved with the Vietnam conflict for "like 18 years" and in Iraq for "many many years" while also noting the lengths of World War II and the Korean War.

"I've been doing this for six weeks, and their military is totally defeated," he said of the Islamic regime's forces.

After delivering a long follow-up on the current status of negotiations, Trump was set off by a follow-up question.

“What do you say to the American people who question how much longer this will take? Obviously, you said that they are…” the female reporter pressed before the president abruptly erupted mid-question.

You're such a disgrace," Trump sneered at the woman. "Did you hear what I just said?""Vietnam -- how many years was Vietnam?" he barked, referring to the unsuccessful war that the US spent eight years bogged down in before falling to communist forces in 1973.
Article continues below advertisement

'It's Amazing What We've Done'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: The National Desk/YouTube

Donald Trump bragged about how quickly the U.S. has taken out Iran's military.

The reporter stood her ground, firing back, "I understand, but you're past your six-week deadline," and brought up the high cost of gas caused by the conflict.

Trump regained his composure and bragged that he "took the country out militarily" in the first four weeks of Operation Epic Fury.

"Now, all we're doing is sitting back and seeing what deal (is made.) And if they don't want to make a deal, then I'll finish it up militarily, with the other 25% of the targets. We've hit 78% of the targets that we've wanted to hit," the president noted, adding that American military might has "knocked out" Iran's manufacturing, as well as the country's drone and missile production.

"It's amazing what we've done. So, I've done that within the period of time that I mentioned, but I don't want to rush myself," Trump added.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'What a Bully'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Users on X called out Donald Trump for his 'easily triggered' response.

Critics on X called out the president's temper toward the reporter as well as the Vietnam comparison.

"Always good to remind everyone that you made a mistake by going to war with Iran by comparing it to the most regretted war in US history," one person sneered.

"He is looking very feeble and easily triggered. Keep him away from the codes," a second wrote.

"Why does he only insult the women reporters this way?" a third user asked.

"Watched with the sound off, I just knew by his facial expressions it was a woman reporter. What a bully," a fourth huffed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Alma Adams was accused of having an 'inappropriate' relationship with a staffer in 2022.

Dems in Crisis: Ethics Committee Probed 79-Year-Old Alma Adams for 'Inappropriate Relationship' — as 4 Women Accuse Lesbian Politician in Utah of Unwanted Sexual Advances in New Investigation

Photo of Prince Harry, Putin, Donald Trump

Prince Harry Calls Out Trump and Putin in Blistering Speech Days Before Estranged Father King Charles' U.S. Visit — 'Stop This War'

Donald Trump Has a History of Attacking Female Reporters

photo of Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

CNN's Kaitlan Collins has been a frequent target of Trump's cutting comments.

Trump has a history of snippy comments toward female reporters, especially CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

In a December 2025 post on Truth Social, he asked why she was "always stupid and nasty" after she questioned him about the price of the new White House State Ballroom.

In February, he also called Collins the "worst reporter."

"CNN has no ratings because of people like you," the president went on to tell her during that Oval Office press conference. He added, "You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile."

Trump also taunted a female reporter in November aboard Air Force One with "quiet, quiet piggy" when she asked about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.