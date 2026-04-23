Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kate Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Has Gone From Nurturing Peace-Maker to Hard-Headed Future Queen' — And It's 'All Because of Meghan Markle's Latest Move'

Photo of Princess Kate and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Princess Kate's stance is said to have flipped due to Meghan Markle.

April 23 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is said to have shifted from a conciliatory "peace-maker" to a more resolute future queen mindset amid renewed tensions with Meghan Markle, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex's latest moves have been a turning point.

The 44-year-old royal has long been viewed as a stabilizing force within the monarchy, particularly following the departure of Markle, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, from senior royal duties in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Princess Kate
Source: Mega

The Princess of Wales has reportedly shifted from a 'peace-maker' to a firm future queen.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

The couple is now expected to return to the UK in July for a one-year countdown event linked to the Invictus Games, marking Meghan's first visit to Britain in four years.

The planned trip comes against the backdrop of ongoing family tensions, including Harry's brief reunion with King Charles III, 77, last September, and his drive to be reunited with the royals.

Article continues below advertisement

The Princess of Wales' Shifting Stance

Photo of Princess Kate and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

The Princess' stance hardened after the Sussexes' 'faux royal' tour of Australia.

According to sources, Catherine's stance toward her sister-in-law has hardened following a series of high-profile moves by the Sussexes, including their recent "faux royal" tour of Australia.

"Catherine has, for a long time, made a conscious effort to approach Meghan with patience and understanding, even when their relationship has been strained," one insider claimed. "She's naturally someone who leans toward forgiveness rather than conflict, and she's always tried to give people the benefit of the doubt, particularly within the family."

The source added this approach has shifted in recent months. "There's a growing sense that her goodwill has been tested too many times," they noted.

"From Catherine's perspective, certain actions – especially those that appear to blur the lines between royal status and commercial gain – feel inappropriate and out of step with the standards the rest of the family is expected to uphold. It's left her feeling that the situation can't just be smoothed over anymore, and that a firmer stance is necessary. She has essentially moved from a peacekeeper to the role of a more hard-headed future queen."

Article continues below advertisement

Concerns Over Faux Royal Tours

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: Mega

Insiders revealed Catherine feels the Sussexes are exploiting their royal titles for money.

Observers added the shift reflects a broader recalibration within the royal family.

One palace aide said: "Meghan's latest moves – particularly her and Harry's so-called 'faux royal tour' of Australia, where they mixed paid speaking events with visits to hospital patients – have forced Catherine to take a firmer line."

Another source added: "It's being seen as a response to repeated provocations. There's a feeling that enough is enough, and that she is sick of the Sussexes exploiting their royal titles for commercial gain."

"There is a growing belief within royal circles that these tours are not accidental but carefully planned to mirror official engagements," an insider noted. "Some feel the intention is to blur the distinction between formal royal duties and independent ventures.

"That perception has led to a view among some family members that Meghan is deliberately testing boundaries or stirring reaction. Whether that is truly the aim or not, it's how it's being interpreted – and Catherine is increasingly coming around to that way of thinking as well."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry & Paul Dowsley

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry Is Being a 'Total Hypocrite' Over Selfie Run-In With Reporter on Australia Tour

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Campaign to Keep Meghan Markle 'At Top of World's Most Mocked People' After Duchess Moaned She's Been Trolled More than Anyone

Fractured Relationships and Future Meetings

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Kate, Princes William and Harry
Source: Mega

Catherine previously acted as a bridge between princes William and Harry, but now seeks to maintain distance.

The evolving dynamic has also complicated efforts to mend relations between Harry and his brother, Prince William, 43.

Catherine has previously been seen as a bridge between the two, advocating for reconciliation despite years of public and private tensions.

A source has now said: "Catherine genuinely believes that any real progress between William and Harry is tied, at least in part, to whether she and Meghan can ease the tension between them, which she recognizes is now unlikely.

"Catherine has always seen her role as trying to steady things behind the scenes, and she knows that personal relationships within the family are deeply interconnected. But right now, that sense of common ground with Harry and Meghan feels further away than ever."

William's stance also remains firm. A source said, "Unlike Charles, who has been willing to entertain Harry's efforts to rebuild bridges, William is just not interested."

The prospect of family gatherings during Harry's upcoming visit, including a potential meeting at Sandringham involving his children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, remains uncertain.

Sources said Catherine is also unlikely to meet Meghan during the Sussexes' planned July trip, opting instead to maintain distance while allowing Charles to manage any interactions.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.