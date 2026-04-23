According to sources, Catherine's stance toward her sister-in-law has hardened following a series of high-profile moves by the Sussexes, including their recent "faux royal" tour of Australia.

"Catherine has, for a long time, made a conscious effort to approach Meghan with patience and understanding, even when their relationship has been strained," one insider claimed. "She's naturally someone who leans toward forgiveness rather than conflict, and she's always tried to give people the benefit of the doubt, particularly within the family."

The source added this approach has shifted in recent months. "There's a growing sense that her goodwill has been tested too many times," they noted.

"From Catherine's perspective, certain actions – especially those that appear to blur the lines between royal status and commercial gain – feel inappropriate and out of step with the standards the rest of the family is expected to uphold. It's left her feeling that the situation can't just be smoothed over anymore, and that a firmer stance is necessary. She has essentially moved from a peacekeeper to the role of a more hard-headed future queen."