EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Has Gone From Nurturing Peace-Maker to Hard-Headed Future Queen' — And It's 'All Because of Meghan Markle's Latest Move'
April 23 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is said to have shifted from a conciliatory "peace-maker" to a more resolute future queen mindset amid renewed tensions with Meghan Markle, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex's latest moves have been a turning point.
The 44-year-old royal has long been viewed as a stabilizing force within the monarchy, particularly following the departure of Markle, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, from senior royal duties in 2020.
The couple is now expected to return to the UK in July for a one-year countdown event linked to the Invictus Games, marking Meghan's first visit to Britain in four years.
The planned trip comes against the backdrop of ongoing family tensions, including Harry's brief reunion with King Charles III, 77, last September, and his drive to be reunited with the royals.
The Princess of Wales' Shifting Stance
According to sources, Catherine's stance toward her sister-in-law has hardened following a series of high-profile moves by the Sussexes, including their recent "faux royal" tour of Australia.
"Catherine has, for a long time, made a conscious effort to approach Meghan with patience and understanding, even when their relationship has been strained," one insider claimed. "She's naturally someone who leans toward forgiveness rather than conflict, and she's always tried to give people the benefit of the doubt, particularly within the family."
The source added this approach has shifted in recent months. "There's a growing sense that her goodwill has been tested too many times," they noted.
"From Catherine's perspective, certain actions – especially those that appear to blur the lines between royal status and commercial gain – feel inappropriate and out of step with the standards the rest of the family is expected to uphold. It's left her feeling that the situation can't just be smoothed over anymore, and that a firmer stance is necessary. She has essentially moved from a peacekeeper to the role of a more hard-headed future queen."
Concerns Over Faux Royal Tours
Observers added the shift reflects a broader recalibration within the royal family.
One palace aide said: "Meghan's latest moves – particularly her and Harry's so-called 'faux royal tour' of Australia, where they mixed paid speaking events with visits to hospital patients – have forced Catherine to take a firmer line."
Another source added: "It's being seen as a response to repeated provocations. There's a feeling that enough is enough, and that she is sick of the Sussexes exploiting their royal titles for commercial gain."
"There is a growing belief within royal circles that these tours are not accidental but carefully planned to mirror official engagements," an insider noted. "Some feel the intention is to blur the distinction between formal royal duties and independent ventures.
"That perception has led to a view among some family members that Meghan is deliberately testing boundaries or stirring reaction. Whether that is truly the aim or not, it's how it's being interpreted – and Catherine is increasingly coming around to that way of thinking as well."
Fractured Relationships and Future Meetings
The evolving dynamic has also complicated efforts to mend relations between Harry and his brother, Prince William, 43.
Catherine has previously been seen as a bridge between the two, advocating for reconciliation despite years of public and private tensions.
A source has now said: "Catherine genuinely believes that any real progress between William and Harry is tied, at least in part, to whether she and Meghan can ease the tension between them, which she recognizes is now unlikely.
"Catherine has always seen her role as trying to steady things behind the scenes, and she knows that personal relationships within the family are deeply interconnected. But right now, that sense of common ground with Harry and Meghan feels further away than ever."
William's stance also remains firm. A source said, "Unlike Charles, who has been willing to entertain Harry's efforts to rebuild bridges, William is just not interested."
The prospect of family gatherings during Harry's upcoming visit, including a potential meeting at Sandringham involving his children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, remains uncertain.
Sources said Catherine is also unlikely to meet Meghan during the Sussexes' planned July trip, opting instead to maintain distance while allowing Charles to manage any interactions.