Dems in Crisis: Ethics Committee Probed 79-Year-Old Alma Adams for 'Inappropriate Relationship' — as 4 Women Accuse Lesbian Politician in Utah of Unwanted Sexual Advances in New Investigation

Back in 2022, Adams, now 79, was made aware that a "high-ranking" staff member had filed an ethics complaint accusing her of becoming "extremely close" with another employee, Sandra Brown, which allegedly caused a "hostile work environment."

In 2023, several of Adams' other former aides were interviewed over a roughly nine-month period as the committee looked into the allegations, according to NOTUS.

Some of the questions and concerns centered around Brown's self-published novel, BossLady: The Legend of Sydney Donovan Begins, which she wrote under the pen name SaVette Brown.

In the book, an argument occurs between a woman and her lover’s husband. A source claimed the book was "loosely based" on Brown's "life."