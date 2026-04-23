Dems in Crisis: Ethics Committee Probed 79-Year-Old Alma Adams for 'Inappropriate Relationship' — as 4 Women Accuse Lesbian Politician in Utah of Unwanted Sexual Advances in New Investigation
April 23 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
More Democrats have faced shocking allegations amid the ongoing probe into former California Governor hopeful Eric Swalwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's been reported that the House Ethics Committee looked into North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams following claims that she pursued an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member. Meanwhile, four women have accused a Utah Democrat running for Congress of sexual harassment.
Alma Adams Ethics Complaint
Back in 2022, Adams, now 79, was made aware that a "high-ranking" staff member had filed an ethics complaint accusing her of becoming "extremely close" with another employee, Sandra Brown, which allegedly caused a "hostile work environment."
In 2023, several of Adams' other former aides were interviewed over a roughly nine-month period as the committee looked into the allegations, according to NOTUS.
Some of the questions and concerns centered around Brown's self-published novel, BossLady: The Legend of Sydney Donovan Begins, which she wrote under the pen name SaVette Brown.
In the book, an argument occurs between a woman and her lover’s husband. A source claimed the book was "loosely based" on Brown's "life."
Following the probe, a spokesperson for Adams released a statement that read: "The Committee closed the matter after finding no violation of any House Rules and, most importantly, no inappropriate or improper relationship."
"Ultimately, the Committee advised that Congresswoman Adams should work to ensure that no staff received preferential treatment, actual or perceived, and that all staff were aware they could raise any concerns without fear of retaliation," the statement concluded.
Allegations of Unwanted Sexual Advances
This comes as political hopeful Eva López Chávez, who is currently campaigning for a spot in Congress, has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances to four different women – three of whom reportedly work with López Chávez on the Salt Lake City council.
Victoria Petro alleged López Chávez pressed her up against a wall at a party in September 2022 and said, "The only reason I still f--k men is because a woman hasn’t shown me what I really want," per the Salt Lake Tribune.
Democratic Utah state Senator Jennifer Plumb had a similar story. She claimed López Chávez pushed her against a wall and asked her if she was certain that she wasn't attracted to women.
"I would not be comfortable with someone doing that to my daughter, to my mom, my best friends and I’m not comfortable with it being brushed away anymore," Plumb said during an interview with the outlet.
Maggie Regier also alleged she was pushed against a wall by López Chávez.
"If she wants to run for Congress, then she needs to be held to a behavioral standard," Regier said. "Especially if she’s going to call out other candidates to be held to some sort of behavioral standard. And it’s just this pattern of behavior."
A fourth woman, Utah state Rep. Hoang Nguyen recalled an alleged event in 2022, when she was giving López Chávez a ride to her vehicle. The other woman asked her to pull the car over, and when Nguyen did, López Chávez allegedly climbed on top of her, "leaned over" and held her "shoulders down."
"I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And she said, ‘Kiss me.’ She said, ‘I’m not going to get off you until you kiss me.’ I gave her a peck and she got off," Nguyen claimed.
López Chávez has since denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Her attorney, Greg Skordas, said she was "prepared to address" the accusations "in any forum" and would also "submit to a polygraph test" if requested in order to prove her innocence.