'Michael' Movie Legal Nightmare: Actress Who Plays Diana Ross in King of Pop's Biopic Reveals Her Scenes Were Cut to Avoid Lawsuit — As Film Is Trashed by Critics Over 'Lies'

While Graham did not go into detail about the exact legal issues, sources familiar with major studio productions say such last-minute edits are often made to avoid potential legal exposure tied to the depiction of real-life figures, especially when those figures, like Ross, remain living icons with powerful legacies to protect.

The revelation is raising serious questions about just how much of the original film was altered behind the scenes, particularly given Ross’ deep personal and professional connection to the King of Pop.

The Motown legend famously helped introduce Jackson 5 to mainstream audiences, making her absence from the biopic more glaring.