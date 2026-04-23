EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry Is Being a 'Total Hypocrite' Over Selfie Run-In With Reporter on Australia Tour

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex was visiting Melbourne with his wife, Meghan Markle , 44, on the recent "faux royal" tour of Oz when the incident unfolded during a Scar Tree Walk through Fitzroy Gardens.

Prince Harry has been branded a "total hypocrite" after an awkward selfie run-in with a reporter during his Australia tour – with critics telling RadarOnline.com the duke's "laid-back" branding jars with his reaction to a seemingly light-hearted moment.

Prince Harry faced backlash over an awkward run-in with a reporter during a walk in Melbourne.

Apparently, the exchange was friendly, with Harry said to have complimented the reporter's tie and told him he was "always so well-dressed."

Harry appeared to nudge the reporter aside to clear a path for Markle – an action widely noted for breaking with the restrained public interactions traditionally associated with royal appearances.

Footage of the moment showed Dowsley moving in and out of camera shots as he tried to get close enough for a photo, prompting visible disruption among staff.

The couple had been undertaking a series of engagements focused on mental health and social issues, drawing significant media attention throughout the trip. The encounter occurred as they concluded a half-hour walk, with Channel 7 reporter Paul Dowsley attempting to capture a selfie amid the tightly managed press environment.

Prince Harry appeared to push the journalist aside to make room for Markle to pass.

But sources said the incident has fueled criticism of Harry's public persona. "Harry is desperate to present himself as laid back and approachable, but moments like this undermine that," one insider told us.

"He's being branded a total hypocrite over it – on one hand he wants to be seen as relaxed and lovable, and on the other he gets worked up by something as trivial as a selfie."

Another insider added, "It's the contrast that people are reacting to. The image doesn't quite match the behavior, whether it was light-hearted or not."

The encounter also highlighted the tension between the Sussexes' controlled tour environment and the persistent Australian media presence.

Dowsley, who had been pursuing exclusives throughout the visit, was eventually escorted away by a security guard identified as "Chris from Texas." Observers noted the incident illustrated the challenges of balancing accessibility with privacy during high-profile tours.