The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex made the comments during a visit to Melbourne with her husband, Prince Harry , 41, as part of their high-profile tour of Australia, combining public engagements with speeches on mental health and social media.

Meghan Markle has found herself at the center of what sources describe as an organized online campaign to keep her "the most trolled person in the world," after the duchess spoke out about years of abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle spoke out against being 'the most trolled person in the world' for 10 years.

Her remarks were intended to highlight the psychological impact of sustained online abuse, particularly for young people navigating social media.

Meghan told students: "For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world . I'm still here."

Speaking to students at Swinburne University of Technology, Markle reflected on a decade of online hostility, while Harry later addressed the InterEdge Summit, discussing grief, public pressure, and his decision to step back from royal duties.

Another source added: "The ironic consequence of her saying she has been the world's most trolled person has been more trolling."

"What was intended as a serious reflection on online abuse quickly became another focal point for the kind of behavior she was describing."

"There was a noticeable surge in discussion about her trolling experience as soon as those remarks were made, and much of it took on a critical or mocking tone," one insider said.

However, sources said the immediate aftermath saw a surge in online commentary – much of it mocking or dismissive.

A vicious campaign is now aiming to keep Markle at the top of the 'most trolled people' list.

According to individuals monitoring online forums, the reaction has now gone beyond spontaneous criticism.

"There are coordinated spaces where users are actively discussing how to keep Meghan at the top of the 'world's most trolled' lists online," a digital analyst said. "It's being framed almost like a campaign – people sharing content, amplifying negative narratives, and encouraging others to pile on."

Another source familiar with online trends said, "Trolls have effectively set up a campaign on forums to keep her the most trolled person in the world online. The abuse against Meghan becomes self-sustaining once it reaches that scale."

The insider added: The dynamic highlights what some experts describe as a feedback loop inherent in online culture. "

"When high-profile figures speak in absolute terms about their experiences, it can provoke a strong counter-reaction," one commentator said. "In this case, the pushback has intensified the very behavior being criticized, reinforcing the cycle of trolling."