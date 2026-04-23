EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Campaign to Keep Meghan Markle 'At Top of World's Most Mocked People' After Duchess Moaned She's Been Trolled More than Anyone
April 23 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has found herself at the center of what sources describe as an organized online campaign to keep her "the most trolled person in the world," after the duchess spoke out about years of abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex made the comments during a visit to Melbourne with her husband, Prince Harry, 41, as part of their high-profile tour of Australia, combining public engagements with speeches on mental health and social media.
'I Was The Most Trolled Person In The Entire World'
Speaking to students at Swinburne University of Technology, Markle reflected on a decade of online hostility, while Harry later addressed the InterEdge Summit, discussing grief, public pressure, and his decision to step back from royal duties.
The visit also included cultural events and community meetings, drawing significant media attention.
Meghan told students: "For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. I'm still here."
Her remarks were intended to highlight the psychological impact of sustained online abuse, particularly for young people navigating social media.
However, sources said the immediate aftermath saw a surge in online commentary – much of it mocking or dismissive.
"There was a noticeable surge in discussion about her trolling experience as soon as those remarks were made, and much of it took on a critical or mocking tone," one insider said.
"What was intended as a serious reflection on online abuse quickly became another focal point for the kind of behavior she was describing."
Another source added: "The ironic consequence of her saying she has been the world's most trolled person has been more trolling."
Meghan Markle and 'The Cycle of Trolling'
According to individuals monitoring online forums, the reaction has now gone beyond spontaneous criticism.
"There are coordinated spaces where users are actively discussing how to keep Meghan at the top of the 'world's most trolled' lists online," a digital analyst said. "It's being framed almost like a campaign – people sharing content, amplifying negative narratives, and encouraging others to pile on."
Another source familiar with online trends said, "Trolls have effectively set up a campaign on forums to keep her the most trolled person in the world online. The abuse against Meghan becomes self-sustaining once it reaches that scale."
The insider added: The dynamic highlights what some experts describe as a feedback loop inherent in online culture. "
"When high-profile figures speak in absolute terms about their experiences, it can provoke a strong counter-reaction," one commentator said. "In this case, the pushback has intensified the very behavior being criticized, reinforcing the cycle of trolling."
Prince Harry Reflects on Loss
Harry's own remarks during the tour underscored the personal context of their advocacy.
Speaking about his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry said: "After my mom died just before my 13th birthday, I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it.'"
He added: "It killed my mom, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years."
The couple's visit has also drawn scrutiny for its commercial aspects, with Markle's outfits during appearances – including casual pieces such as a "Mama" T-shirt, jeans, and a trench coat – promoted through online platforms linked to her financial interests.
Observers noted the overlap between personal disclosures and monetized visibility may have complicated public reactions.
"When deeply personal experiences are shared in the middle of a high-profile tour that also includes brand partnerships, it inevitably shapes how those moments are received," one source said.